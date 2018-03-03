Remake : nom masculin (américain remake, de l'anglais to remake, refaire) / Une réelle mis à jour (Meilleur résolution / Meilleur frame rate / Meilleur texture / Modélisation refaite / Animation paufiné / Effets spéciaux inédit ect)
Remake : WonderBoy : The Dragon's Trap (1989) VS (2017)



1989 / 2017
Développeur : Westone / Développeur : Lizardcube



    posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    5120x2880 posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:05 AM
    La vidéo qui exploite pas la fonction qui permet de switcher voir combiner l’ancienne et la nouvelle version pour comparer. =/
    superpanda posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:09 AM
    Magnifique
    idd posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:10 AM
    la différence est flagrante in-game un truc de fou avec le bouton pour switcher (à l'instar de Monkey Island 1 et 2)
    cela dit dans un contexte d'expérience en pur rétrogaming (je veux dire jouer avec la console et le jeu d'origine), le jeu a encore un certain charme.

    En tout cas j'ai acheté le jeu sur PS4 et j'ai adoré le refaire (fini à 100%)
    kidicarus posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:10 AM
    Il arrive quand en boîte?
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:14 AM
    kidicarus
    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article418630.html
    kidicarus posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:29 AM
    nicolasgourry Merci, je prendrais sûrement avec un Nintendo Labo que j'ai envie de tester.

    Et puis je viens de tester le kirby que je trouvais très classique graphiquement, mais il m'a bien séduit par son esthétisme, par contre ça semble très simple comme d'habitude.
    Hum j'hésite.
    gunstarred posted the 03/03/2018 at 12:17 PM
    Très jolie remake. J'adore.
    flom posted the 03/03/2018 at 02:56 PM
    Gros coup decoeur aussi pour son ost
