Remake : nom masculin (américain remake, de l'anglais to remake, refaire) / Une réelle mis à jour (Meilleur résolution / Meilleur frame rate / Meilleur texture / Modélisation refaite / Animation paufiné / Effets spéciaux inédit ect)
237
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
name :
Remake
title :
Remake : nom masculin (américain remake, de l'anglais to remake, refaire) / Une réelle mis à jour (Meilleur résolution / Meilleur frame rate / Meilleur texture / Modélisation refaite / Animation paufiné / Effets spéciaux inédit ect)
creator :
nicolasgourry
creation date :
09/29/2016
last update :
03/03/2018
description :
L'idée de ce blog c'est de découvrir ou redécouvrir des Remakes, plus ou moins connus.
channel
Remake : WonderBoy : The Dragon's Trap (1989) VS (2017)
1989 / 2017
Développeur : Westone / Développeur : Lizardcube
posted the 03/03/2018 at 11:00 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
5120x2880
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 11:05 AM
La vidéo qui exploite pas la fonction qui permet de switcher voir combiner l'ancienne et la nouvelle version pour comparer. =/
superpanda
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 11:09 AM
Magnifique
idd
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 11:10 AM
la différence est flagrante in-game un truc de fou avec le bouton pour switcher (à l'instar de Monkey Island 1 et 2)
cela dit dans un contexte d'expérience en pur rétrogaming (je veux dire jouer avec la console et le jeu d'origine), le jeu a encore un certain charme.
En tout cas j'ai acheté le jeu sur PS4 et j'ai adoré le refaire (fini à 100%)
kidicarus
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 11:10 AM
Il arrive quand en boîte?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 11:14 AM
kidicarus
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article418630.html
kidicarus
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 11:29 AM
nicolasgourry
Merci, je prendrais sûrement avec un Nintendo Labo que j'ai envie de tester.
Et puis je viens de tester le kirby que je trouvais très classique graphiquement, mais il m'a bien séduit par son esthétisme, par contre ça semble très simple comme d'habitude.
Hum j'hésite.
gunstarred
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 12:17 PM
Très jolie remake. J'adore.
flom
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 02:56 PM
Gros coup decoeur aussi pour son ost
