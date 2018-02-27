Scan Manga
Scan Manga
76
name : Scan Manga
title : Scan Manga
screen name : scanmanga
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website : http://
creator : dragonkevin
creation date : 12/27/2012
last update : 02/27/2018
description : Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags : manga bleach naruto one piece scan fairy tail toriko hunter x hunter shingeki no kyojin seven deadly sins dragon ball super one-punch man
articles : 871
visites since opening : 1904249
subscribers : 57
bloggers : 15
members (57)
Scan One Punch Man 88 VF
One Punch Man










Bonjour à tous,

Le nouveau chapitre de one punch man est disponible

Votre dose hebdomadaire avant la prochaine

https://scantrad.fr/one-punch-man/88




Bonne lecture à tous.


PS: Ceux qui veulent être notifié pour la suite, faite moi signe l
    okiz03, eldren, odv78, poliof, junaldinho
    posted the 02/27/2018 at 04:16 PM by diablass59
    comments (7)
    diablass59 posted the 02/27/2018 at 04:17 PM
    diablass59
    odv78 posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:22 PM
    Vivement la suite
    oloman334 posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:45 PM
    diablass59
    tenjin posted the 02/27/2018 at 05:57 PM
    Chapitre cool qui confirme bien la place importante de Garou dans l'histoire qui va finalement se positionner en nemesis de choix après son évolution!
    Et la source des pouvoirs de Saitama enfin expliquée! Si bien entendu cette théorie est la bonne.
    pokute posted the 02/27/2018 at 07:22 PM
    diablass59 Merci !
    qbigaara49 posted the 02/27/2018 at 07:25 PM
    diablass59 merci
    poliof posted the 02/27/2018 at 11:09 PM
    Yes.
