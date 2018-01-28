group information
Wallpapers & Fanarts
39
Likes
Likers
name : Wallpapers & Fanarts
title : Wallpapers & Fanarts
screen name : wallpapers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/wallpapers
official website : https://niindo64.com/category/wallpapers/
creator : nindo64
creation date : 04/20/2014
last update : 01/28/2018
description : Un groupe où chacun est libre de poster ses plus belles trouvailles du net. Cela comprend les fonds d'écran, artworks, fanarts et oeuvres diverses.
tags : gamekyo jeux vidéos wallpapers écran fond
articles : 116
visites since opening : 241242
subscribers : 25
bloggers : 4
channel
members (25)
more members
all
Les Wallpapers de la Semaine #196
Wallpapers
New Donk Festival by Orioto


Lava Facility by jordangrimmer


City of Love : Notre-Dame de Paris by Tohad


City of Thousands of Lights by ERA-7


Homecoming by TobiasRoetsch


She's strong by Grivetart


Fly away with me by ryky


Space ride by DamianKrzywonos


Starcatcher by MachiavelliCro


Birch Trees by Fel-X


Phantoms by cosmicspark


Unseen by t1na


Alien fishing by Fug4s


Kreola by akimfimin


Follow the Light by Drake1024


Futuristic Warsaw by daRoz


The Hidden by tigaer


Listening by Skybase


Heatwave by ErikShoemaker


11/1/ You can't stop me by AyyaSAP


Sondage (14 choix possibles)



SI LE SONDAGE NE S'AFFICHE PAS, CLIQUEZ ICI

Résultats sondage Walls #195


Breath of the Wild Village (8 votes)
ROGUE CLASS MOUNT - WoW, Qrath Empire, Last Guardian, Autumn - Out again (3 votes)
Space Fish, Kusanagi (2 votes chacun)
Towers Of Entropy, The sound of the sea, The Grand Universe, RINGS, Mirage, Harmony, Amazing (1 vote chacun)
We Meet Again, Watching the Stars, Iron Sea, Golden Spiral, Corrion, Starpoint Gemini 2, Beauty of the Fallen (0 vote chacun )

Total : 31 votes

Dites-moi dans les commentaires si vous voulez être notifiés pour les prochaines fournées. Et merci encore de toujours autant apprécier mes fournées et celles de Mikazaki
niindo64.com - https://niindo64.com/2018/01/28/wallpapers-28-01-2018/
    tags :
    18
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    ramses, kenpokan, gaeon, volcano, op4, odv78, darksly, mikazaki, slyder, bliss02, plistter, coolflex, torotoro59, freematt, sonilka, misterpixel, kevisiano, awamy02
    posted the 01/28/2018 at 04:52 PM by nindo64
    comments (15)
    darksly posted the 01/28/2018 at 05:06 PM
    merci
    i8 posted the 01/28/2018 at 05:21 PM
    Pouah ils sont magnifiques cependant impossible de remplacer le mien en ce moment...
    gaeon posted the 01/28/2018 at 05:24 PM
    Nindo64 Je veux bien être tjrs notifié pour ne pas louper tes wallpapers ^^' Comme je suis quasi tjrs sur smartphone je peux pas participer aux sondages mais ça me dérange pas trop
    nindo64 posted the 01/28/2018 at 05:26 PM
    gaeon Ca marche
    slyder Torotoro59 Bliss02 Sonilka Shiks Cedrich74 Darksly Gaeon skratch shiroihato Mikazaki Xced Amorphe mikazaki sonilka foxstep odv78 yamy plistter bliss02 zaifire Luren Killia Odv78 Nouvelle fournée de Walls !!
    masharu posted the 01/28/2018 at 05:29 PM
    J'avais testé City of Love, le visual novel d'Ubisoft sur mobile, mais j'ai eu la flemme de finir surtout à cause de ses points d'énergie qui te forcer à attendre 1 jour. Les visuels restent beau.
    madness7 posted the 01/28/2018 at 05:30 PM
    Kreola et la première.
    blur0d posted the 01/28/2018 at 06:25 PM
    Merci !
    plistter posted the 01/28/2018 at 06:41 PM
    nindo64 posted the 01/28/2018 at 06:45 PM
    masharu J'ignorais que c'était tiré d'un visual novel
    odv78 posted the 01/28/2018 at 06:48 PM
    you can't stop me dude
    torotoro59 posted the 01/28/2018 at 07:07 PM
    nindo64 magnifiques tous
    Je choisis birch trees
    slyder posted the 01/28/2018 at 08:15 PM
    Présent
    slyder posted the 01/28/2018 at 08:16 PM
    Starcaster et birchtrees
    masharu posted the 01/28/2018 at 09:03 PM
    nindo64 Je te force pas à regarder tout le trailer, c'est juste dans les 10 premières seconde tu peux vois le fond : https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=MZvBE4adREU
    mikazaki posted the 01/28/2018 at 09:51 PM
    nindo64 merci mon poulet sa fesai un petit moment et merci pour ton petit clin d'œil et bravo pour ton taf ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre