Black Panther: 2 titres de Kendrick Lamar
Chansons Internationales
Black Panther




Je vous propose deux titres de l'artiste Kendrick Lamar qui figureront sur la BO du film Black Panther dont il en a la charge. Pour ma part, je trouve le titre All the Stars vraiment excellent à l'écoute .


All the Stars



King's Dead





Sortie en salle le 14 février 2018.
    mikazaki, meaculparetour, osiris
    posted the 01/12/2018 at 11:43 AM by spawnini
    comments (13)
    gantzeur posted the 01/12/2018 at 11:44 AM
    Kendrick Lamar
    fan2jeux posted the 01/12/2018 at 11:46 AM
    la musique de la dernière BA est excellente aussi
    spawnini posted the 01/12/2018 at 11:46 AM
    calishnikov je trouve le titre All the Stars vraiment très très très bon
    escobar posted the 01/12/2018 at 11:53 AM
    spawnini il a du goût la merguez :gold:
    kinox31 posted the 01/12/2018 at 11:54 AM
    ça y est ,le quota est fait
    bigjunior posted the 01/12/2018 at 12:03 PM
    G*ddamn ! Kendrick Lamar, quel monstre Alors déjà, ce film, sa bande-annonce m'a mis d'accord mais sa BO (pendant ce temps dévoilée) un diamant musical. Fan2jeux laquelle musique, celle de la 1ère bande-annonce : Run the Jewels - Legend Has It ?
    eldonito posted the 01/12/2018 at 12:19 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWaljXUiCaE&list=RDMMvWaljXUiCaE
    mikazaki posted the 01/12/2018 at 12:27 PM
    Aller the star défonce ;(
    mrvince posted the 01/12/2018 at 12:35 PM
    Ca sent clairement l'album de commande quand même... Le couplet de Future sur la 2ème est absolument immonde. On est loin du niveau de ses albums perso.
    osiris posted the 01/12/2018 at 12:48 PM
    ah c'est Kendrick a la BO ça commence bien
    osiris posted the 01/12/2018 at 12:56 PM
    eldonito
    meaculparetour posted the 01/12/2018 at 01:41 PM
    Kendrick Lamar
    fan2jeux posted the 01/12/2018 at 03:02 PM
    bigjunior
    non la dernière, la 3eme
