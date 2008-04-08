accueil
One, two, three... Music !
Chansons Internationales
Musiques électroniques
Black Panther: 2 titres de Kendrick Lamar
Chansons Internationales
Black Panther
Je vous propose deux titres de l'artiste
Kendrick Lamar
qui figureront sur la BO du film
Black Panther
dont il en a la charge. Pour ma part, je trouve le titre
All the Stars
vraiment excellent à l'écoute
.
All the Stars
King's Dead
Sortie en salle le 14 février 2018.
posted the 01/12/2018 at 11:43 AM by
spawnini
comments (
13
)
gantzeur
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 11:44 AM
Kendrick Lamar
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 11:46 AM
la musique de la dernière BA est excellente aussi
spawnini
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 11:46 AM
calishnikov
je trouve le titre
All the Stars
vraiment très très très bon
escobar
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 11:53 AM
spawnini
il a du goût la merguez
:gold:
kinox31
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 11:54 AM
ça y est ,le quota est fait
bigjunior
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 12:03 PM
G*ddamn ! Kendrick Lamar, quel monstre
Alors déjà, ce film, sa bande-annonce m'a mis d'accord mais sa BO (pendant ce temps dévoilée)
un diamant musical.
Fan2jeux
laquelle musique, celle de la 1ère bande-annonce : Run the Jewels - Legend Has It ?
eldonito
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 12:19 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWaljXUiCaE&list=RDMMvWaljXUiCaE
mikazaki
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 12:27 PM
Aller the star défonce ;(
mrvince
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 12:35 PM
Ca sent clairement l'album de commande quand même... Le couplet de Future sur la 2ème est absolument immonde. On est loin du niveau de ses albums perso.
osiris
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 12:48 PM
ah c'est Kendrick a la BO ça commence bien
osiris
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 12:56 PM
eldonito
meaculparetour
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 01:41 PM
Kendrick Lamar
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/12/2018 at 03:02 PM
bigjunior
non la dernière, la 3eme
bold
non la dernière, la 3eme