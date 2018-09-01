accueil
Scan Manga
Scan Shingeki no Kyojin 101 VF
Shingeki no Kyojin
Bonjour à tous !
Le nouveau chapitre de SnK est disponible.
Votre dose mensuel avant la prochaine.
ICI pour le 101
Bonne lecture à tous.
posted the 01/09/2018 at 03:38 PM by
diablass59
comments (
8
)
diablass59
posted
the 01/09/2018 at 03:39 PM
Ce chapitre mes amis !
testament
odv78
dragonkevin
rayzorx09
milo42
Draer
lordguyver
junaldinho
cristaleus
Eldren
cristaleus
posted
the 01/09/2018 at 03:48 PM
Encore un chapitre de barge. Je l'avais déjà lu en anglais car l'impatience était trop grande, mais je vais le relire en français.
apollokami
posted
the 01/09/2018 at 04:33 PM
On dirait bien que Eren est parti avec un petit groupe de followers sans l'aval des supérieurs.
odv78
posted
the 01/09/2018 at 05:02 PM
Merci pour ces bonnes pages
On ce rapproche de la fin du manga
shincloud
posted
the 01/09/2018 at 05:12 PM
Un chapitre de dingue quoi
lordguyver
posted
the 01/09/2018 at 05:30 PM
diablass59
Je vide mon lave vaisselle et je me le fais ce chapitre ^^
draer
posted
the 01/09/2018 at 06:18 PM
Cette dinguerie
Le nouvelles tenues et le nouvel équipement tridimensionnel sont tellement stylés
rayzorx09
posted
the 01/09/2018 at 06:28 PM
diablass59
enfin ! Merci beaucoup !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
