Le Blog des passionné des jeux de course!!
name :
Gran Turismo Sport
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Polyphony Digital
genre :
course
multiplayer :
1 à 24 en ligne
european release date :
10/18/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
name :
GTKyo
title :
Le Blog des passionné des jeux de course!!
screen name :
gtkyo
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gtkyo
official website :
http://http://www.gamekyo.com/group_create.html
creator :
ninja17
creation date :
07/19/2014
last update :
01/02/2018
description :
GTKyo est un groupe traitant des jeux de course de simulation comme Grand Turismo, Drive Club, Project Cars ...etc sur tous supports confondus. Gentlemen!!! Start your engine!!!! :) .
tags :
articles :
46
visites since opening :
56047
subscribers :
6
bloggers :
2
ninja17
(creator)
lightning
(editor)
channel
GTSPORT PS4 : Mes 1 ères screenshots
Salut tout le monde et bonne année 2018 ! :
Voici mes captures d'écran de gtsport :
Et celles-ci en mode photo sans filtre d'effet:
Voilà, ça sera tout. C'est juste un coup d'essaie !
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
eljugadordelaplaya
,
obi2kanobi
,
osiris
posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:36 PM by
ninja17
comments (
25
)
ninja17
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 09:37 PM
Huh! pourquoi je vois pas d'images ?
kurosu
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 09:37 PM
Fail
On voit pas les images
ninja17
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 09:38 PM
kurosu
aide moi
kurosu
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 09:40 PM
ninja17
peut-être le S de https ?
obi2kanobi
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 09:45 PM
Il faut mettre la balise url et http sans le s.
ninja17
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 09:47 PM
obi2kanobi
donne moi un exemple
kenpokan
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 09:48 PM
obi2kanobi
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 09:48 PM
[url]http:.......[/url]
obi2kanobi
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 09:51 PM
ninja17
sinon [img]http:..... [/img]
ninja17
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 09:53 PM
obi2kanobi
ça ne marche pas pour les deux méthodes
leonr4
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 09:55 PM
Héberges les sur gamekyo c'est mieux et pour les balises : [img=650]lien url de ton image[/img]
ninja17
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:07 PM
leonr4
c'est que j'ai fait ça en 1er
leonr4
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:09 PM
ninja17
http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/8d923f2d11016e3090f8a17a8e20011320180102214525.jpg
http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/2847b6818518017fb0df82966d1e177020180102212414.jpg
http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/46597d5ceacf0c092d24fbc0e751daa220180102212413.jpg
http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/0db70aa89a098d5cadf147af2e8d7dd720180102212413.jpg
ou
[img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/8d923f2d11016e3090f8a17a8e20011320180102214525.jpg[/img]
[img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/2847b6818518017fb0df82966d1e177020180102212414.jpg[/img]
[img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/46597d5ceacf0c092d24fbc0e751daa220180102212413.jpg[/img]
[img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/0db70aa89a098d5cadf147af2e8d7dd720180102212413.jpg[/img]
ninja17
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:15 PM
leonr4
ça marche , merci
leonr4
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:18 PM
ninja17
De rien
kurosu
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:26 PM
ninja17
tu t'es pas trop mouillé, tu as pris 4 photos au même endroit
ninja17
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:29 PM
kurosu
, j'avoue , j'ai peur de m'y perdre avec cette nouvelle feature! Sinon j'ai bien pris l'angle?
kurosu
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:36 PM
ninja17
je préfère les 2 premières, là où les 2 dernières on ne voit que la voiture
ninja17
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:38 PM
kurosu
ok! t'es arrivé 1er à cette étape campagne mission ! lol j'ai terminé 3 ème
kurosu
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:42 PM
ninja17
quelle étape campagne ?
ninja17
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:44 PM
kurosu
la 6 étape ou tu dois faire une course d'endurance de 30 sur maggiore avec la porche et j'ai gagné la lambo hurricane gt3
kurosu
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:47 PM
ninja17
ah ils ont remis les temps ?
Je croyais qu'ils ont effacé XD
ninja17
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 10:51 PM
kurosu
oui
kurosu
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 11:02 PM
ninja17
cool je vais vérifier ça
osiris
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 12:14 AM
Ah bin j'attends le pas coup d'essai alors, sans menu et cadre noir j'espère
