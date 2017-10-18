Le Blog des passionné des jeux de course!!
Gran Turismo Sport
name : Gran Turismo Sport
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Polyphony Digital
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 24 en ligne
european release date : 10/18/2017
group information

GTKyo
GTKyo
name : GTKyo
title : Le Blog des passionné des jeux de course!!
screen name : gtkyo
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gtkyo
official website : http://http://www.gamekyo.com/group_create.html
creator : ninja17
creation date : 07/19/2014
last update : 01/02/2018
description : GTKyo est un groupe traitant des jeux de course de simulation comme Grand Turismo, Drive Club, Project Cars ...etc sur tous supports confondus. Gentlemen!!! Start your engine!!!! :) .
tags :
articles : 46
visites since opening : 56047
subscribers : 6
bloggers : 2
GTSPORT PS4 : Mes 1 ères screenshots
Salut tout le monde et bonne année 2018 ! :

Voici mes captures d'écran de gtsport :





Et celles-ci en mode photo sans filtre d'effet:






Voilà, ça sera tout. C'est juste un coup d'essaie !
    minbox, eljugadordelaplaya, obi2kanobi, osiris
    posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:36 PM by ninja17
    comments (25)
    ninja17 posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:37 PM
    Huh! pourquoi je vois pas d'images ?
    kurosu posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:37 PM
    Fail
    On voit pas les images
    ninja17 posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:38 PM
    kurosu aide moi
    kurosu posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:40 PM
    ninja17 peut-être le S de https ?
    obi2kanobi posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:45 PM
    Il faut mettre la balise url et http sans le s.
    ninja17 posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:47 PM
    obi2kanobi donne moi un exemple
    kenpokan posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:48 PM
    obi2kanobi posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:48 PM
    [url]http:.......[/url]
    obi2kanobi posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:51 PM
    ninja17 sinon [img]http:..... [/img]
    ninja17 posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:53 PM
    obi2kanobi ça ne marche pas pour les deux méthodes
    leonr4 posted the 01/02/2018 at 09:55 PM
    Héberges les sur gamekyo c'est mieux et pour les balises : [img=650]lien url de ton image[/img]
    ninja17 posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:07 PM
    leonr4 c'est que j'ai fait ça en 1er
    leonr4 posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:09 PM
    ninja17

    http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/8d923f2d11016e3090f8a17a8e20011320180102214525.jpg

    http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/2847b6818518017fb0df82966d1e177020180102212414.jpg

    http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/46597d5ceacf0c092d24fbc0e751daa220180102212413.jpg

    http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/0db70aa89a098d5cadf147af2e8d7dd720180102212413.jpg

    ou

    [img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/8d923f2d11016e3090f8a17a8e20011320180102214525.jpg[/img]

    [img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/2847b6818518017fb0df82966d1e177020180102212414.jpg[/img]

    [img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/46597d5ceacf0c092d24fbc0e751daa220180102212413.jpg[/img]

    [img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/0db70aa89a098d5cadf147af2e8d7dd720180102212413.jpg[/img]
    ninja17 posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:15 PM
    leonr4 ça marche , merci
    leonr4 posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:18 PM
    ninja17 De rien
    kurosu posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:26 PM
    ninja17 tu t'es pas trop mouillé, tu as pris 4 photos au même endroit
    ninja17 posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:29 PM
    kurosu , j'avoue , j'ai peur de m'y perdre avec cette nouvelle feature! Sinon j'ai bien pris l'angle?
    kurosu posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:36 PM
    ninja17 je préfère les 2 premières, là où les 2 dernières on ne voit que la voiture
    ninja17 posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:38 PM
    kurosu ok! t'es arrivé 1er à cette étape campagne mission ! lol j'ai terminé 3 ème
    kurosu posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:42 PM
    ninja17 quelle étape campagne ?
    ninja17 posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:44 PM
    kurosu la 6 étape ou tu dois faire une course d'endurance de 30 sur maggiore avec la porche et j'ai gagné la lambo hurricane gt3
    kurosu posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:47 PM
    ninja17 ah ils ont remis les temps ?
    Je croyais qu'ils ont effacé XD
    ninja17 posted the 01/02/2018 at 10:51 PM
    kurosu oui
    kurosu posted the 01/02/2018 at 11:02 PM
    ninja17 cool je vais vérifier ça
    osiris posted the 01/03/2018 at 12:14 AM
    Ah bin j'attends le pas coup d'essai alors, sans menu et cadre noir j'espère
