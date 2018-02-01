Leur première fois
Leur première fois
name : Leur première fois
title : Leur première fois
screen name : leurpremierefois
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/leurpremierefois
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 02/26/2016
last update : 01/02/2018
description : L'idée de ce blog est d'essayer de rappeler la "première fois" d'un développeur (qui souvent donne "l'esprit" du développeur) et les autres titres marquants sortie par la suite (avec parfois la prochaine sortie).
tags :
articles : 30
visites since opening : 33273
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Leur première fois...Sumo Digital

Sumo Digital
Date de création : 2003



2004





Par la suite (titres marquant) :

2005

Virtua Tennis : World Tour



2006





2008





2010





2012





2014





2017





PROCHAINEMENT



    posted the 01/02/2018 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    op4 posted the 01/02/2018 at 01:43 PM
    Pas sur que dead island 2 sorte un jour..
    hyoga57 posted the 01/02/2018 at 01:54 PM
    Leur premier jeu aura été le meilleur...
    bonanzaa posted the 01/02/2018 at 02:03 PM
    Mine de rien c'est un très bon développeur
    escobar posted the 01/02/2018 at 03:59 PM
    Outrun 2
    skuldleif posted the 01/02/2018 at 04:39 PM
    prochainement:"crackdown 3" aussi ,mais bon vaut mieux peut etre loublier ta raison
    famimax posted the 01/02/2018 at 05:01 PM
    Leur remake de GTI Club qu'ils avaient fait pour Konami sur PS3 était vraiment bien fun et bien arcade, mais il est passé inaperçu. Je crois même qu'il avait été retiré du store (surement pour des histoires à la con de licences de voitures)... C'est super les consoles
