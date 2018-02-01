accueil
Leur première fois
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
name :
Leur première fois
title :
Leur première fois
screen name :
leurpremierefois
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/leurpremierefois
official website :
http://
creator :
nicolasgourry
creation date :
02/26/2016
last update :
01/02/2018
description :
L'idée de ce blog est d'essayer de rappeler la "première fois" d'un développeur (qui souvent donne "l'esprit" du développeur) et les autres titres marquants sortie par la suite (avec parfois la prochaine sortie).
tags :
articles :
30
visites since opening :
33273
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
nicolasgourry
(creator)
channel
Leur première fois...Sumo Digital
Sumo Digital
Date de création : 2003
2004
Par la suite (titres marquant) :
2005
Virtua Tennis : World Tour
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2017
PROCHAINEMENT
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/02/2018 at 01:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
op4
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 01:43 PM
Pas sur que dead island 2 sorte un jour..
hyoga57
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 01:54 PM
Leur premier jeu aura été le meilleur...
bonanzaa
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 02:03 PM
Mine de rien c'est un très bon développeur
escobar
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 03:59 PM
Outrun 2
skuldleif
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 04:39 PM
prochainement:"crackdown 3" aussi ,mais bon vaut mieux peut etre loublier ta raison
famimax
posted
the 01/02/2018 at 05:01 PM
Leur remake de GTI Club qu'ils avaient fait pour Konami sur PS3 était vraiment bien fun et bien arcade, mais il est passé inaperçu. Je crois même qu'il avait été retiré du store (surement pour des histoires à la con de licences de voitures)... C'est super les consoles
