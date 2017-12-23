profile
Jeux Vidéo
233
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
Gamekyo's Most Wanted Games
0
Like
Likers
name : Gamekyo's Most Wanted Games
title : Les jeux les plus attendus par la communauté !
screen name : gamekyomwg
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gamekyomwg
official website : http://
creator : sora78
creation date : 12/23/2017
last update : 12/23/2017
description : Les "Gamekyo's Most Wanted Games" ont démarré fin 2016. Des votes sont récoltés sur plusieurs semaines avant la fin de l'année en cours. L'objectif, connaitre les jeux les plus attendu de la communauté pour l'année suivante !
tags : gamekyo votes
articles : 1
visites since opening : 619
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
GAMEKYO'S Most Wanted Games of 2018 : Phase Finale !

GAMEKYO'S MWG 2018
Most Wanted Games of 2018

Votez pour les 10 jeux que vous attendez le plus en 2018 !



Nous arrivons finalement dans la dernière phase avant les résultats finaux. Quels seront les jeux les plus attendus par la communauté de Gamekyo pour 2018 ? Réponse fin décembre, en attendant profitez de cette dernière phase pour voter si ce n'est pas déjà fait



Règles :

1/ Vous pouvez listez jusqu'à 10 jeux en les numérotant de 1 à 10.

2/ Tous les post pour les votes doivent être en gras.

3/ Chaque jeu ne peut avoir qu'un seul et unique vote par membre.

4/ Les jeux de la liste doivent être annoncé pour 2018.

5/ Interdiction de voter pour des démos ou expansions.

6/ Interdiction de voter pour des jeux non-annoncés [Donkey Kong Switch, Sly Cooper, Gears Of War 5, etc...]

7/ Interdiction de voter pour des jeux non-confirmé pour 2018. [Tomb Raider 3, Metroid Prime 4 ou Death Stranding]

8/ Les personnes ne respectant pas volontairement ou par inattention les règles ne seront pas prévenu.

9/ Les personnes qui voteront 2 fois sur les différents articles, même par accident, verront leurs votes totalement annulés.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Voilà le format des votes et comment les points seront répartis :

1/ Kingdom Hearts III (4 points)
2/ God Of War (3 points)
3/ Spider Man (3 points)
4/ Dreams (2 points)
5/ Hokuto Ga Gotoku (2 points)
6/ Detroit Become Human (2 points)
7/ Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night (1 point)
8/ Medievil (1 point)
9/ Shadow Of The Colossus (1 point)
10/ Dragon Quest XI (1 point)


Les jeux Days Gone, Dreams, Megaman 11, SoulCalibur VI ou encore Medievil sont confirmés pour 2018 pour rappel !

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Voici un aperçu du classement actuel après avoir distribué quasiment 1100 points :

5 / Spiderman
8 / Detroit Become Human
9 / Monster Hunter World
11 / Project Octopath Traveler
14 / Anthem
15 / The Last Night
/ - /
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    idd, rayzorx09, noouns, vadorswitch
    posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:40 PM by sora78
    comments (28)
    shinz0 posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:48 PM
    1 - Red Dead Redemption 2
    2 - Ni No kuni 2
    3 - Spiderman
    4 - Metroid Prime 4
    5 - A Way Out
    idd posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:48 PM
    super par contre faut que je check ce qui est prévu, j'ai pas tout en tête ^^
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:55 PM
    idd Liste non exhaustive :

    God Of War, Spiderman, Shadow Of The Colossus, Detroit Become Human, Days Gone, Yakuza 6, Dreams, Medievil, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Red Dead Redemption 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Dragon Quest XI, Monster Hunter World, Ni No Kuni II, Shenmue 3, DQ Builders 2, Hokuto ga gotoku, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim,Left Alive, Ace Combat 7, Soulcalibur 6, Sea Of Thieves, State Of Decay 2, CrackDown 3, Project Octopath, No More Heroes Travis Strike Again, Kirby : Star Allies, Shin Megami Tensei V, Yoshi Switch, Tales Of Switch, Fire Emblem, Anthem, The Last Night, A Way Out, Metro Exodus, Vampyr, Far Cry 5, Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night, Blazblue CTB, The crew 2, One piece world seeker, SF 30TH ANNIVERSARY, DMC HD, Megaman 11, Indivisible, Onrush, Honk Kong Massacre, Pillars of Eternity 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance
    We Happy Few, System Shock, Romancing Saga 3, Ubusana, Gintama Rumble, Ashen, skull & bones, a plague tale innocence, Biomutant, Battlefield 2018, AWAY : Journey to the Unexpected, Mount and Blade II, Pillars of Eternity II, Jurassic World : Evolution, Surviving Mars, Digimon Story Hacker's Memory, Secret of Mana, Valkyria Chronicles 4, OddWorld SoulStorm, Inazuma Eleven, Megaman X collection, CODE VEIN, Concrete Genie, Megaman 11...
    noouns posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:59 PM
    1 - Detroit Become Human
    2 - Days Gone
    3 - Spiderman
    4 - God of War
    5 - Red Dead Redemption 2
    6 - MediEvil
    7 - Shadow of The Colossus
    8 - We Happy Few
    9 - Concrète Genie
    10 - Dreams
    idd posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:59 PM
    sora78 ah mici beaucoup
    kaosium posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:01 PM
    1/ Nino Kuni 2
    2/ Kingdom Hearts III
    3/ Dragon Quest 11
    4/ God of War
    5/ Concrete genie
    6/ Spider man
    7/ Biomutant
    8/ Darksider 3
    9/ Vampyr
    10/ Shadow of the colossus
    celesnot posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:06 PM
    1/ Biomutant
    2/ Octopath traveler
    3/ Valkyria chronicles 4
    4/ Ni No Kuni 2
    5/ Yoshi
    6/ Concrete genie
    7/ Dreams
    8/ Metro exodus
    9/ Persona 3 dancing
    10/ Persona 5 dancing
    cajp45 posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:07 PM
    1- Ori and the will of the wisps
    2- God of War 4
    3- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
    4- Ashen
    5- Sea of Thieves
    6- Anthem
    7- Last Night
    8- Crackdown 3
    9- Days Gone
    10- Kingom Heart 3
    darkshao posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:10 PM
    1- Metroid prime 4
    2- Metro Exodus
    3- Dragon quest XI
    4- Farcry 5
    5- Project Octopath Traveler
    6- Borderlands 3
    7- The Last Night
    8- Valkyria Chronicles 4
    9- Warhammer 40K Inquisitor Martyr
    10- Pillars of Eternity 2

    Autres potentiels : Ni No Kuni II / DQ Builders 2 / Darksiders 3 / Wolcen : Lords of Mayhem / Imperatum / Wastlands 3 / No More Heroes TSA / Shin Megami Tensei V / Tales Of Switch / Fire Emblem 2018 / System Shock 3 / Monster Hunter World / Children of Morta / Ghost of a Tale / Exoplanet: First Contact / Vampyr / State of Mind / The Banner Saga 3 / Heart Forth, Alicia / série Cold Steel sur PC / Beyond Good & Evil 2 (si 201
    idd posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:17 PM
    1/ God Of War
    2/ Detroit Become Human
    3/ Ni No Kuni II
    4/ Metro Exodus
    5/ Days Gone
    6/ Dragon's Quest XI
    7/ Red Dead Redemption 2
    8/ Vampyr
    9/ Kingdom Hearts III
    10/ Anthem
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:19 PM
    Tous ceux qui n'auront pas mis Kingdom Hearts 3 dans leur liste verront leurs votes supprimé

    (Je déconne )
    shinz0 posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:27 PM
    sora78
    Pas fan de l'univers Disney donc Kingdom Hearts 3...
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:29 PM
    shinz0 Pas fan ou tu n'aimes pas ? C'est pas pareil
    Parceque t'as pas du tout besoin d'être fan pour aimer cette série, l'hsitoire, le gameplay et les personnages ^^
    shinz0 posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:33 PM
    sora78 le concept ne m'a jamais attiré et y a des univers Disney que j'aime pas
    okiz03 posted the 12/23/2017 at 06:39 PM
    1. Dragon Ball FighterZ
    2. Red Dead Redemption 2
    3. Anthem
    4. Soul Calibur 6
    5. Sea of thieves
    6. Metro Exodus
    7. Detroit Become Human
    8. Spiderman
    9. Street Fighter 5 Arcade Edition
    10. Ni No Kuni 2
    vadorswitch posted the 12/23/2017 at 07:11 PM
    Metroid prime 4 !!!
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2017 at 07:44 PM
    vadorswitch darkshao shinz0 Vous pouvez voter pour Metroid Prime 4 si vous voulez. Mais je ne le compterai pas.
    On a pas de date, pas de studio, ni même une CGI de présenté.
    senbei64 posted the 12/23/2017 at 07:58 PM

    1-Kirby Switch
    2-Yoshi Switch
    3-Dragon Ball Fighter Z
    4-Metro Exodus
    5-The Last Night
    6-Dragon Quest 11
    7-No more Heroes 3
    8-Ori
    10-Red dead redemption
    tenebrae posted the 12/23/2017 at 08:12 PM
    1- Shin Megami Tensei V
    2- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux
    3- Fire Emblem
    4- Dragon Quest XI
    5- Shadow of the colossus
    6- Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
    7- Valkyria Chronicles 4
    8- Ni no kuni II
    9- Monster Hunter World
    10- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
    misterpixel posted the 12/23/2017 at 08:12 PM
    Y'en a qui votent 50 fois...
    tolgafury posted the 12/23/2017 at 08:51 PM
    misterpixel Sérieux ? C'est pas normal !
    misterpixel posted the 12/23/2017 at 08:52 PM
    tolgafury Bah je vois des mêmes noms à chaque truc, mais j'imagine que sora78 a noté qui a voté ou non.
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2017 at 09:28 PM
    misterpixel tkt
    gerardrementbu posted the 12/23/2017 at 10:29 PM

    1- Dreams
    2- Detroit : Become Human
    3- Red Dead Rédemption II
    4- Octopath traveler
    5- God of War
    iglooo posted the 12/23/2017 at 10:35 PM
    C'est cool d'avoir créé un groupe
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2017 at 10:44 PM
    iglooo Merci
    L'an prochain je demanderai à 1 ou 2 personnes si ils sont chaud pour organiser sa avec moi ^^
    rayzorx09 posted the 12/23/2017 at 10:45 PM
    1- Monster hunter World
    2- GoW
    3- Red dead rédemption 2
    4- Dragon Quest XI
    5- Spider man
    6- Shadow of the colosus
    7- Days gone
    8- DBZ fighter
    9- Medievil
    10-KH3
    11-Bayonetta
    12-Metroid
    13-Borderlands 3
    14-Shenmue
    15-A way out
    16-Yoshi Switch
    17-Metro exodus
    18-A way out
    19-Detroit
    20-Vampyr
    jesuisunefleur posted the 12/23/2017 at 11:35 PM
    1 Metroid prime 4
    2 Bayonetta 3
    3 No more heroes 3
    4 Shenmue 3
    5 Medievil
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre