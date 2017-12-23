Règles
GAMEKYO'S MWG 2018
Most Wanted Games of 2018
Votez pour les 10 jeux que vous attendez le plus en 2018 !
Nous arrivons finalement dans la dernière phase avant les résultats finaux. Quels seront les jeux les plus attendus par la communauté de Gamekyo pour 2018 ? Réponse fin décembre, en attendant profitez de cette dernière phase pour voter si ce n'est pas déjà fait
:
1/ Vous pouvez listez jusqu'à 10 jeux en les numérotant de 1 à 10.
2/ Tous les post pour les votes doivent être en gras.
3/ Chaque jeu ne peut avoir qu'un seul et unique vote par membre.
4/ Les jeux de la liste doivent être annoncé pour 2018.
5/ Interdiction de voter pour des démos ou expansions.
6/ Interdiction de voter pour des jeux non-annoncés [Donkey Kong Switch, Sly Cooper, Gears Of War 5, etc...]
7/ Interdiction de voter pour des jeux non-confirmé pour 2018. [Tomb Raider 3, Metroid Prime 4 ou Death Stranding]
8/ Les personnes ne respectant pas volontairement ou par inattention les règles ne seront pas prévenu.
9/ Les personnes qui voteront 2 fois sur les différents articles, même par accident, verront leurs votes totalement annulés.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Voilà le format des votes et comment les points seront répartis :
1/ Kingdom Hearts III (4 points)
2/ God Of War (3 points)
3/ Spider Man (3 points)
4/ Dreams (2 points)
5/ Hokuto Ga Gotoku (2 points)
6/ Detroit Become Human (2 points)
7/ Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night (1 point)
8/ Medievil (1 point)
9/ Shadow Of The Colossus (1 point)
10/ Dragon Quest XI (1 point)
Les jeux Days Gone, Dreams, Megaman 11, SoulCalibur VI ou encore Medievil sont confirmés pour 2018 pour rappel !
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Voici un aperçu du classement actuel après avoir distribué quasiment 1100 points :
5 / Spiderman
8 / Detroit Become Human
9 / Monster Hunter World
11 / Project Octopath Traveler
14 / Anthem
15 / The Last Night
tags :
posted the 12/23/2017 at 05:40 PM by sora78
2 - Ni No kuni 2
3 - Spiderman
4 - Metroid Prime 4
5 - A Way Out
God Of War, Spiderman, Shadow Of The Colossus, Detroit Become Human, Days Gone, Yakuza 6, Dreams, Medievil, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Red Dead Redemption 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Dragon Quest XI, Monster Hunter World, Ni No Kuni II, Shenmue 3, DQ Builders 2, Hokuto ga gotoku, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim,Left Alive, Ace Combat 7, Soulcalibur 6, Sea Of Thieves, State Of Decay 2, CrackDown 3, Project Octopath, No More Heroes Travis Strike Again, Kirby : Star Allies, Shin Megami Tensei V, Yoshi Switch, Tales Of Switch, Fire Emblem, Anthem, The Last Night, A Way Out, Metro Exodus, Vampyr, Far Cry 5, Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night, Blazblue CTB, The crew 2, One piece world seeker, SF 30TH ANNIVERSARY, DMC HD, Megaman 11, Indivisible, Onrush, Honk Kong Massacre, Pillars of Eternity 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance
We Happy Few, System Shock, Romancing Saga 3, Ubusana, Gintama Rumble, Ashen, skull & bones, a plague tale innocence, Biomutant, Battlefield 2018, AWAY : Journey to the Unexpected, Mount and Blade II, Pillars of Eternity II, Jurassic World : Evolution, Surviving Mars, Digimon Story Hacker's Memory, Secret of Mana, Valkyria Chronicles 4, OddWorld SoulStorm, Inazuma Eleven, Megaman X collection, CODE VEIN, Concrete Genie, Megaman 11...
2 - Days Gone
3 - Spiderman
4 - God of War
5 - Red Dead Redemption 2
6 - MediEvil
7 - Shadow of The Colossus
8 - We Happy Few
9 - Concrète Genie
10 - Dreams
2/ Kingdom Hearts III
3/ Dragon Quest 11
4/ God of War
5/ Concrete genie
6/ Spider man
7/ Biomutant
8/ Darksider 3
9/ Vampyr
10/ Shadow of the colossus
2/ Octopath traveler
3/ Valkyria chronicles 4
4/ Ni No Kuni 2
5/ Yoshi
6/ Concrete genie
7/ Dreams
8/ Metro exodus
9/ Persona 3 dancing
10/ Persona 5 dancing
2- God of War 4
3- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
4- Ashen
5- Sea of Thieves
6- Anthem
7- Last Night
8- Crackdown 3
9- Days Gone
10- Kingom Heart 3
2- Metro Exodus
3- Dragon quest XI
4- Farcry 5
5- Project Octopath Traveler
6- Borderlands 3
7- The Last Night
8- Valkyria Chronicles 4
9- Warhammer 40K Inquisitor Martyr
10- Pillars of Eternity 2
Autres potentiels : Ni No Kuni II / DQ Builders 2 / Darksiders 3 / Wolcen : Lords of Mayhem / Imperatum / Wastlands 3 / No More Heroes TSA / Shin Megami Tensei V / Tales Of Switch / Fire Emblem 2018 / System Shock 3 / Monster Hunter World / Children of Morta / Ghost of a Tale / Exoplanet: First Contact / Vampyr / State of Mind / The Banner Saga 3 / Heart Forth, Alicia / série Cold Steel sur PC / Beyond Good & Evil 2 (si 201
2/ Detroit Become Human
3/ Ni No Kuni II
4/ Metro Exodus
5/ Days Gone
6/ Dragon's Quest XI
7/ Red Dead Redemption 2
8/ Vampyr
9/ Kingdom Hearts III
10/ Anthem
(Je déconne )
Pas fan de l'univers Disney donc Kingdom Hearts 3...
Parceque t'as pas du tout besoin d'être fan pour aimer cette série, l'hsitoire, le gameplay et les personnages ^^
2. Red Dead Redemption 2
3. Anthem
4. Soul Calibur 6
5. Sea of thieves
6. Metro Exodus
7. Detroit Become Human
8. Spiderman
9. Street Fighter 5 Arcade Edition
10. Ni No Kuni 2
On a pas de date, pas de studio, ni même une CGI de présenté.
1-Kirby Switch
2-Yoshi Switch
3-Dragon Ball Fighter Z
4-Metro Exodus
5-The Last Night
6-Dragon Quest 11
7-No more Heroes 3
8-Ori
10-Red dead redemption
2- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux
3- Fire Emblem
4- Dragon Quest XI
5- Shadow of the colossus
6- Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
7- Valkyria Chronicles 4
8- Ni no kuni II
9- Monster Hunter World
10- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
1- Dreams
2- Detroit : Become Human
3- Red Dead Rédemption II
4- Octopath traveler
5- God of War
L'an prochain je demanderai à 1 ou 2 personnes si ils sont chaud pour organiser sa avec moi ^^
2- GoW
3- Red dead rédemption 2
4- Dragon Quest XI
5- Spider man
6- Shadow of the colosus
7- Days gone
8- DBZ fighter
9- Medievil
10-KH3
11-Bayonetta
12-Metroid
13-Borderlands 3
14-Shenmue
15-A way out
16-Yoshi Switch
17-Metro exodus
18-A way out
19-Detroit
20-Vampyr
2 Bayonetta 3
3 No more heroes 3
4 Shenmue 3
5 Medievil