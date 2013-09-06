accueil
retroboy
group information
name :
retroboy
title :
retroboy
screen name :
retroboy
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/retroboy
official website :
creator :
sussudio
creation date :
06/09/2013
last update :
12/23/2017
description :
retro after all
tags :
articles :
144
visites since opening :
189198
subscribers :
29
bloggers :
1
sussudio
(creator)
channel
(Dreamcast) Demul 0.7 WIP (11/11/2017)
http://demul.emulation64.com/
posted the 12/23/2017 at 08:48 AM by
sussudio
comments (
4
)
armando
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 10:48 AM
Très intéressent merci !! A propot ya quoi comme lecteur virtuel cd gratis ?? pour l'émulation ??
neoaxle
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 12:04 PM
Armando
Daemon Tools
armando
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 12:49 PM
neoaxle
j'avais deux où troix merdes avec daemon tools, je vais ressayer ! Merci !
neoaxle
posted
the 12/23/2017 at 02:02 PM
Armando
Mais de rien, moi j'utilise Power Iso mais il est payant.
