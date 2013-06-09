home page
SONY Waypoint
name :
Shadow of the Colossus HD
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Bluepoint Games
genre :
adventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
12/09/2017
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech, stratégie commerciale et œuvre de bienfaisance.
Shadow of the colossus: nouvelle présentation !
Playstation 4
Le Remake de
Shadow of the Colossus
continue de se montrer à l'occasion du
Playstation Experience
. Nous avons ainsi droit pas moins de 14 minutes de gameplay commenté par un développeur de chez
Bluepoint Games
.
Lancement prévue pour le 6 février 2018.
posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:24 PM by
lightning
comments (
11
)
spawnini
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:26 PM
Fin janvier et février, ça commence déjà à faire mal coté sortie de jeu
rbz
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:27 PM
grosse claque
lightning
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:27 PM
les jeux de lumières :O
escobar
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:28 PM
magnifique
rbz
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:28 PM
le rendu de l'herbe est d'une finesse, pas d'imperfection
wanda
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:32 PM
Manque un cycle jour/nuit et météo comme aurait dû avoir le jeu de base, pourquoi ils ne le font pas ? Ça aurait pu être le gros plus..
leonr4
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:35 PM
Sublime, l'oeuvre d'Ueda en version ultime ! que demander de plus
grundbeld
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:37 PM
wanda
On ne touche pas à une oeuvre d'art =P
sora78
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:37 PM
L'impression d'immensité O_O
wanda
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:38 PM
grundbeld
comme je l'ai dit c'était prévu dans le jeu de base sur ps2 mais manque de puissance.
kayama
posted
the 12/09/2017 at 08:51 PM
Je regarde même pas c'est day one depuis l'annonce
