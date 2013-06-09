SONY Waypoint
Shadow of the Colossus HD
25
name : Shadow of the Colossus HD
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Bluepoint Games
genre : adventure
SONY Waypoint
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 12/09/2017
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech, stratégie commerciale et œuvre de bienfaisance.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1612
visites since opening : 3836692
subscribers : 209
bloggers : 5
Shadow of the colossus: nouvelle présentation !
Playstation 4
Le Remake de Shadow of the Colossus continue de se montrer à l'occasion du Playstation Experience. Nous avons ainsi droit pas moins de 14 minutes de gameplay commenté par un développeur de chez Bluepoint Games.

Lancement prévue pour le 6 février 2018.

    tags : playstation sony shadow of the colossus ps4
    gaunt, escobar, spawnini, sora78, arquion, leonr4, leblogdeshacka
    posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:24 PM by lightning
    comments (11)
    spawnini posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:26 PM
    Fin janvier et février, ça commence déjà à faire mal coté sortie de jeu
    rbz posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:27 PM
    grosse claque
    lightning posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:27 PM
    les jeux de lumières :O
    escobar posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:28 PM
    magnifique
    rbz posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:28 PM
    le rendu de l'herbe est d'une finesse, pas d'imperfection
    wanda posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:32 PM
    Manque un cycle jour/nuit et météo comme aurait dû avoir le jeu de base, pourquoi ils ne le font pas ? Ça aurait pu être le gros plus..
    leonr4 posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:35 PM
    Sublime, l'oeuvre d'Ueda en version ultime ! que demander de plus
    grundbeld posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:37 PM
    wanda On ne touche pas à une oeuvre d'art =P
    sora78 posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:37 PM
    L'impression d'immensité O_O
    wanda posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:38 PM
    grundbeld comme je l'ai dit c'était prévu dans le jeu de base sur ps2 mais manque de puissance.
    kayama posted the 12/09/2017 at 08:51 PM
    Je regarde même pas c'est day one depuis l'annonce
