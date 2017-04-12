group information
wallpaper 23 !!
Fanarts
wallpaper 23 !!
Salut a tous !!! et merci de passé encore une fois , votre fidélité et de votre longue patience ... ^^














































to be continued ..... ;p et merci encore !!
    10
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    op4, diablass59, artornass, darksly, hyoga57, plistter, kevisiano, killia, samlokal, osiris
    posted the 12/04/2017 at 11:54 AM by mikazaki
    comments (17)
    plistter posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:00 PM
    mikazaki posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:05 PM
    plistter Hyoga57 merci beaucoup encore une fois ^^ 2 image avais bugué ^^
    diablass59 posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:10 PM
    op4 posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:11 PM
    Du tres lourd !!
    dyspo posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:14 PM
    mikazaki posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:15 PM
    diablass59 op4 merci de me suivre depuis tout se temp ^^ et merci du retour ;p
    dyspo ravis que sa vous plaise ^^
    princenataku posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:17 PM
    le zelda à genoux est top !
    dyspo posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:17 PM
    Mikazaki par contre c'est quoi la 7eme et 8eme image?
    mikazaki posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:21 PM
    dyspo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbHQeAj6HnA tien ,p
    artornass posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:22 PM
    Saber
    dyspo posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:25 PM
    Mikazaki merci
    mikazaki posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:26 PM
    artornass cette class ;p
    dyspo avec plaisir ^^ une super artiste
    artornass posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:32 PM
    mikazaki L'image est vraiment bien, avec les soldats qui se battent dans le reflet de ses gantelets
    mikazaki posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:34 PM
    artornass grave je reste admiratif devant le taf ^^
    osiris posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:41 PM
    C'est toi qui les fait ?
    mikazaki posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:42 PM
    osiris ha non j'aimerais bien ^^ je suis tatoueur il faut des base mai je suis pas a se niveau ;p et puis il gère de fou en peinture les mecs
    op4 posted the 12/04/2017 at 12:46 PM
    mikazaki avrc plaisir
