In the years following its release, NHL '94 has grown a cult following among sports fans. Critically, the game has come to be known as one of greatest sports games of all time, with some referring to it as the finest game ever made within the sports genre. The title is included as #47 on IGN's Top 100 Games of All-Time and was named All-Time Greatest Sports Video Game by Boston.com. It was also ranked second by ESPN on its all-time sports video games rankings. Bleacher Report listed it as the second best hockey video game ever made (behind NHL 10 but also cited it as "one of the best video games ever made."



The National Hockey League itself has acknowledged the critical, commercial and fan success of the title. Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick credits his fame to the exposure he received from NHL '94, as he was listed as one of the best players in the game.



The Genesis version in particular is perhaps the most well known. In 2012, GamesRadar ranked it as the 25th best Sega Genesis game due in part to its realism. In 2014, GamesRadar updated the list and NHL '94 was ranked 15th.

