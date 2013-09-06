Créée par Tino, Ishiiruka-Dolphin Custom Version est une version dérivée du projet principal (Dolphin-Master) permettant le support des anciens périphériques et de réduire l'utilisation du processeur concernant la tâche graphique.



Un accent est mis sur l'expérience de jeu et la rapidité d'émulation. Pour le moment, le travail se focalise uniquement sur DirectX 9 (qui avait été officiellement abandonné avec Dolphin 4) et DirectX 11/12.









Les caractéristiques sont les suivantes:



Important Features

- Async shader compilation (Avoiding shader compilation time)

- Galop's DX11 Texture Encoder/Decoder (Improve Texture decoding specially EFB TO RAM)

- Pre compiled Vertex loader & Optimized vertex decoding using SSSE3 and SSE4

- Dolpby Pro Logic II support for xaudio and openal

- Larger internal resolutions (IRx6) to allow 4k gaming

- Custom Texture improvements to allow direct compressed texture loading including mipmaps

- DSP - Time Streching Option (Improve sound output to avoid sound skipping on slow machines)

- DX9 support for old machines



Modified Post Procesing interface to support:

- Multiple Stages allowing more complex effects.

- Depth and native gamma as inputs.

- DX11/DX12.

- Custom version of DolphinFX that work under dx11 and ogl

- SSAO and DOF.

- Texure Scaling Support

- Bump Mapping with advanced material properties

- Phong Specular reflection to improve ligthing quality

- Tessellation and Displacement Mapping

- Rim Lighting

- Bump auto generation to improve ligthing



Other Features

- Multithreaded Shader Compilation

- Early depth test implementation to correct related issues and increase performance

- Fast-Depth option now control the use or not of the accurate early z emulation so enabling fast depth will give a speed boos in some systems

- Fast EFB Access. Implement global EFB Access Cache to reduce GPU stalls caused by CPU access to the efb (This option is Hack Tab in Gfx Options)

- Shader generation Path reorganization to improve performance

- Implemented 3d support for Side by side/TopBottom 3d rendering

- Many DX9 old bugs fixes (ZComploc, Tev emulation, etc)

- Others fixes and little improves.



Mon avis : le gros avantage c'est qu'il permet a de vieux coucous (core 2 duo/quad) dotés de carte graphique obsolète de mieux faire tourner Dolphin tout en étant moins dépendant du CPU