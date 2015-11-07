La team DC du site.
group information
DC Comics Extended Universe
56
Likes
Likers
name : DC Comics Extended Universe
title : La team DC du site.
screen name : dcextendeduniverse
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/dcextendeduniverse
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : fortep
creation date : 07/11/2015
last update : 07/23/2017
description : Nous parlerons de film DC (animé / live action) , de comics , de série tv (animé / live action) et de Jeux Vidéo.
tags :
articles : 264
visites since opening : 312538
subscribers : 31
bloggers : 4
channel
members (31)
more members
all
Justice League : la VOSTFR est là !
Cinéma
Hey fucking bitches !

Voici la version sous-titré du dernier trailer de Justice League ci-dessous :




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aL3-8AKTuGY
    tags : justice league
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    spilner, shinz0, idd, lanni, diablass59, birmou, darksly, kamikaze1985
    posted the 07/23/2017 at 06:48 PM by terminator
    comments (11)
    terminator posted the 07/23/2017 at 06:50 PM
    Diablass59, Spawnini, Kyogamer, Eldren, Seriously, Strifedcloud, Orbital, Leblogdeshacka, Freematt, Hado78, Coolflex, Gus, Kamikaze1985, X1x2, Ultimotak, Victornewman, Playstation2008, Darkulqui, Eljugadordelaplaya, Hayatevibritania, Vincerom, Darksly, Stardustx, Jf17, Harperb, Aiolia081, Darksephiroth, Maxibesttof, Bladagun, Cedrich74, Almightybhunivelze, Neclord83, Ashern, Jbdj, Shadowmose, Koopa, Koji, Miokyun, Michaeljackson, Kaiserstark, Chinonamida, Suzukube, Chaussettes, Birmou, Kisukesan, Shinz0, Theunitshow, Cinder
    diablass59 posted the 07/23/2017 at 06:51 PM
    seganintendo posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:00 PM
    Bof
    bennj posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:02 PM
    La qualité est quand même vachement meilleur que pour le trailer d'en face
    shinz0 posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:07 PM
    bennj le problème c'est qu'en face on a que ça a se mettre sous la dent et que si ils mettent en ligne leur trailer, ils spoileront Thor 3 alors qu'il est même pas encore sorti
    darksly posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:09 PM
    Ben tu vois j' avais du mal à imaginer le père affleck en batman (je voulais Karl Urban) mais maintenant je ne vois personne d autre que lui dans le rôle.
    Pour le reste la bande annonce me donne envie.... Sauf Flash
    odv78 posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:16 PM
    Flash est vraiment raté je trouve beaucoup trop gamin
    killia posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:26 PM
    Merci, je ne suis pas le seul que le costume et l'acteur donne la nausée.

    Honnêtement je préfère de loin Grant Gustin et ses différentes versions du costume de la série TV.
    cladstrife59 posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:37 PM
    Vivement!
    dabanksy posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:43 PM
    on peut dire ce que l'on veut mais la partie d'aquaman qui tombe sur le soldat de darkseid surfing style est dope!!!!
    poliof posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:52 PM
    dabanksy dope traduction ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre