La team DC du site.
diablass59
,
spawnini
,
kyogamer
,
eldren
,
seriouslo
,
strifedcloud
,
iiii
,
leblogdeshacka
,
freematt
,
hado78
,
coolflex
,
corvo
,
kamikaze1985
,
terminator
,
x1x2
,
lordguyver
,
victornewman
,
playstation2008
,
darkulqui
,
eljugadordelaplaya
,
hayatevibritania
,
vincerom
,
darksly
,
jf17
,
harperb
,
aiolia081
,
darksephiroth
,
maxibesttof
,
bladagun
,
cedrich74
,
almightybhunivelze
,
neclord83
,
ashern
,
jbdj
,
shadowmose
,
koopa
,
koji
,
miokyun
,
michaeljackson
,
kaiserstark
,
bloodytears
,
suzukube
,
chaussettes
,
birmou
,
kisukesan
,
shinz0
,
shiroyashagin
,
idd
,
shanks
,
shadowmoses404
,
saitama75
,
sujetdelta
,
cinder
,
camillecoud
,
ecco
,
redmi31
Nous parlerons de film DC (animé / live action) , de comics , de série tv (animé / live action) et de Jeux Vidéo.
fortep
(creator)
terminator
(editor)
jf17
(editor)
strifedcloud
(editor)
Justice League : la VOSTFR est là !
Cinéma
Hey fucking bitches !
Voici la version sous-titré du dernier trailer de Justice League ci-dessous :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aL3-8AKTuGY
justice league
spilner
,
shinz0
,
idd
,
lanni
,
diablass59
,
birmou
,
darksly
,
kamikaze1985
posted the 07/23/2017 at 06:48 PM by terminator
terminator
terminator
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 06:50 PM
Diablass59
,
Spawnini
,
Kyogamer
,
Eldren
,
Seriously
,
Strifedcloud
, Orbital,
Leblogdeshacka
,
Freematt
,
Hado78
,
Coolflex
, Gus,
Kamikaze1985
,
X1x2
, Ultimotak,
Victornewman
,
Playstation2008
,
Darkulqui
,
Eljugadordelaplaya
,
Hayatevibritania
,
Vincerom
,
Darksly
,
Stardustx
,
Jf17
,
Harperb
,
Aiolia081
,
Darksephiroth
,
Maxibesttof
,
Bladagun
,
Cedrich74
,
Almightybhunivelze
,
Neclord83
,
Ashern
,
Jbdj
,
Shadowmose
,
Koopa
,
Koji
,
Miokyun
,
Michaeljackson
,
Kaiserstark
, Chinonamida,
Suzukube
,
Chaussettes
,
Birmou
,
Kisukesan
,
Shinz0
, Theunitshow,
Cinder
diablass59
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 06:51 PM
seganintendo
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 07:00 PM
Bof
bennj
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 07:02 PM
La qualité est quand même vachement meilleur que pour le trailer d'en face
shinz0
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 07:07 PM
bennj
le problème c'est qu'en face on a que ça a se mettre sous la dent et que si ils mettent en ligne leur trailer, ils spoileront Thor 3 alors qu'il est même pas encore sorti
darksly
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 07:09 PM
Ben tu vois j' avais du mal à imaginer le père affleck en batman (je voulais Karl Urban) mais maintenant je ne vois personne d autre que lui dans le rôle.
Pour le reste la bande annonce me donne envie.... Sauf Flash
odv78
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 07:16 PM
Flash est vraiment raté je trouve
beaucoup trop gamin
killia
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 07:26 PM
Merci, je ne suis pas le seul que le costume et l'acteur donne la nausée.
Honnêtement je préfère de loin Grant Gustin et ses différentes versions du costume de la série TV.
cladstrife59
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 07:37 PM
Vivement!
dabanksy
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 07:43 PM
on peut dire ce que l'on veut mais la partie d'aquaman qui tombe sur le soldat de darkseid surfing style est dope!!!!
poliof
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 07:52 PM
dabanksy
dope traduction ?
Pour le reste la bande annonce me donne envie.... Sauf Flash
Honnêtement je préfère de loin Grant Gustin et ses différentes versions du costume de la série TV.