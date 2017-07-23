group information
Marvel Cinematic Universe
name : Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 07/23/2017
description : Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 381
visites since opening : 387938
subscribers : 29
bloggers : 5
Avengers IW - 3/3 de la fresque ! (Superbe)






La meilleure pour l'instant je trouve
OMG
Ratchet. - Marvel.
    posted the 07/23/2017 at 04:53 PM by ratchet
    comments (27)
    maxleresistant posted the 07/23/2017 at 04:55 PM
    superbe, le nouveau look de Cap déboite.
    shinz0 posted the 07/23/2017 at 04:56 PM
    Steve Rogers
    moule84 posted the 07/23/2017 at 04:57 PM
    Badass captain
    axlrose posted the 07/23/2017 at 04:57 PM
    Snake !
    birmou posted the 07/23/2017 at 04:58 PM
    Il est où le 2/3

    Bordel Captain
    poliof posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:00 PM
    On peut les voir où les autres ?
    koji posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:01 PM
    Le captain a une sacrer gueule.
    lordguyver posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:05 PM
    Black Widow
    diablass59 posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:10 PM
    Badass le Captain
    thesphonx posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:13 PM
    Vous avez vu la BA d'infinity war ? ça déboite !!!!
    le lien : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w1y-et6XMk /> ps la qualité n'est pas top, mais ça suffit pour se faire une belle idée
    ratchet posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:14 PM
    poliof birmou: J'ajoute!
    spike1 posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:20 PM
    Il est trop classe Cap. Par contre le costume de Spidey est dégueu
    hebuspsa posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:21 PM
    Il etait en trois partie?!?
    trodark posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:28 PM
    Donc Steve Rogers en Nomad c'est confirmé ?
    birmou posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:29 PM
    ratchet Aaaaah ok
    dai posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:29 PM
    c qui le dessinateur ?
    ratchet posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:29 PM
    trodark: Yes !! ^^
    hebuspsa posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:34 PM
    Et la veuve noir avec des cheveux blanc/bond....on en parle?
    Ce franchement degueux
    malcomz posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:35 PM
    Captain en mode big boss !!! Classe .
    bobobiwan posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:38 PM
    Je VEUX une scène où le Captain et Thor bloquent sur leurs barbes respectives. I know it can happen !!
    bladagun posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:40 PM
    Hawkeye c'est toujours le gars à perpette sur les affiches mdr
    dungas73 posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:42 PM
    Captain ameri a en mode snake
    octobar posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:44 PM
    bladagun bah c'est le perso dont on se fout le plus faut croire.
    ratchet posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:46 PM
    bladagun: Je veux pas dire mais Thor aussi...
    gamergunz posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:48 PM
    ah oui le steve rogers il est vraiment classe vu sa tenue il redeviendra pas le captain du moins pas pour le moment
    idd posted the 07/23/2017 at 05:53 PM
    Bon bah là je me dis que Cris Evans ferait un superbe Sam Fisher
    Et si quelqu'un a pas la flemme comme moi, voir ce que ça peut donner sous photoshop pour Solid Snake .
    moule84 posted the 07/23/2017 at 06:01 PM
    C'est normal le petit cœur sur la tête de Thor ?
