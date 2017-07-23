home page
Marvel Cinematic Universe
group information
name :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name :
marvelcinematicunivers
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website :
http://gamekyo.com
creator :
ratchet
creation date :
09/28/2013
last update :
07/23/2017
description :
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags :
thor
marvel
iron man
hulk
captain america
nick fury
phase 2
phase 1
phase 3
s.h.i.e.l.d
hawkeye
black widows
maria hill
phil coulson
articles : 381
381
visites since opening :
387938
subscribers :
29
bloggers :
5
ratchet
(creator)
bladagun
(editor)
darksephiroth
(editor)
number57
(editor)
lordguyver
(editor)
Avengers IW - 3/3 de la fresque ! (Superbe)
La meilleure pour l'instant je trouve
OMG
Ratchet.
-
Marvel.
posted the 07/23/2017 at 04:53 PM by
ratchet
comments (
27
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 04:55 PM
superbe, le nouveau look de Cap déboite.
shinz0
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 04:56 PM
Steve Rogers
moule84
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 04:57 PM
Badass captain
axlrose
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 04:57 PM
Snake !
birmou
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 04:58 PM
Il est où le 2/3
Bordel Captain
poliof
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:00 PM
On peut les voir où les autres ?
koji
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:01 PM
Le captain a une sacrer gueule.
lordguyver
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:05 PM
Black Widow
diablass59
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:10 PM
Badass le Captain
thesphonx
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:13 PM
Vous avez vu la BA d'infinity war ? ça déboite !!!!
le lien :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w1y-et6XMk
/> ps la qualité n'est pas top, mais ça suffit pour se faire une belle idée
ratchet
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:14 PM
poliof
birmou
: J'ajoute!
spike1
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:20 PM
Il est trop classe Cap. Par contre le costume de Spidey est dégueu
hebuspsa
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:21 PM
Il etait en trois partie?!?
trodark
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:28 PM
Donc Steve Rogers en Nomad c'est confirmé ?
birmou
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:29 PM
ratchet
Aaaaah ok
dai
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:29 PM
c qui le dessinateur ?
ratchet
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:29 PM
trodark
: Yes !! ^^
hebuspsa
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:34 PM
Et la veuve noir avec des cheveux blanc/bond....on en parle?
Ce franchement degueux
malcomz
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:35 PM
Captain en mode big boss !!! Classe .
bobobiwan
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:38 PM
Je VEUX une scène où le Captain et Thor bloquent sur leurs barbes respectives. I know it can happen !!
bladagun
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:40 PM
Hawkeye c'est toujours le gars à perpette sur les affiches mdr
dungas73
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:42 PM
Captain ameri a en mode snake
octobar
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:44 PM
bladagun
bah c'est le perso dont on se fout le plus faut croire.
ratchet
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:46 PM
bladagun
: Je veux pas dire mais Thor aussi...
gamergunz
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:48 PM
ah oui le steve rogers il est vraiment classe vu sa tenue il redeviendra pas le captain du moins pas pour le moment
idd
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 05:53 PM
Bon bah là je me dis que Cris Evans ferait un superbe Sam Fisher
Et si quelqu'un a pas la flemme comme moi, voir ce que ça peut donner sous photoshop pour Solid Snake .
moule84
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 06:01 PM
C'est normal le petit cœur sur la tête de Thor ?
Bordel Captain
le lien : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w1y-et6XMk
Ce franchement degueux
Et si quelqu'un a pas la flemme comme moi, voir ce que ça peut donner sous photoshop pour Solid Snake .