Remake : nom masculin (américain remake, de l'anglais to remake, refaire) / Une réelle mis à jour (Meilleur résolution / Meilleur frame rate / Meilleur texture / Modélisation refaite / Animation paufiné / Effets spéciaux inédit ect)
Jeux Vidéo
Remake
name : Remake
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 09/29/2016
last update : 07/23/2017
description : L'idée de ce blog c'est de découvrir ou redécouvrir des Remakes, plus ou moins connus.
Remake : Crash Bandicoot (PS1) / Crash Bandicoot N. Sane (PS4)



Titres des 3 épisodes :
Crash Bandicoot / Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back / Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped

1996-1997-1998 (PS) / 2017 (PS4)
Développeur : Naughty Dog / Développeur : Vicarious Visions





PS : Il existe un jeu de course avec pour mascotte Crash, le jeu se nomme "Crash Team Racing"
    posted the 07/23/2017 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
