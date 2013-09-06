retroboy
retroboy
25
retroboy
title : retroboy
screen name : retroboy
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/retroboy
official website :
creator : sussudio
creation date : 06/09/2013
last update : 07/22/2017
description : retro after all
tags :
articles : 83
visites since opening : 126234
subscribers : 26
bloggers : 2
members (26)
Liste des jeux arcade sur Dreamcast
A quelques exceptions prés, voici une liste des jeux Dreamcast provenant de l'arcade.






    4
    momotaros, cajp45, neoaxle, happosaisan
    posted the 07/22/2017 at 01:01 PM by sussudio
    comments (5)
    cajp45 posted the 07/22/2017 at 01:45 PM
    mais au finale ton projet c'est de monter une arcade box c'est ça?
    sussudio posted the 07/22/2017 at 02:04 PM
    cajp45 Exactement
    sussudio posted the 07/22/2017 at 02:20 PM
    cajp45 La je bosse sur les playlist Capcom et Sega Classic et je finalise la Naomi
    cajp45 posted the 07/22/2017 at 02:22 PM
    sussudio
    tu fais ça sur une base PC ou raspberry?
    sussudio posted the 07/22/2017 at 02:25 PM
    cajp45 PC, le Raspberry Pi n'est pas assez puissant pour certains systèmes et puis je veux un certain confort visuel, le RPi a part me taper une bouillie de pixels a l'écran
