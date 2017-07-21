Scan Manga
Scan Manga
73
name : Scan Manga
title : Scan Manga
screen name : scanmanga
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website : http://
creator : dragonkevin
creation date : 12/27/2012
last update : 07/21/2017
description : Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags : manga bleach naruto one piece scan fairy tail toriko hunter x hunter shingeki no kyojin seven deadly sins dragon ball super one-punch man
articles : 826
visites since opening : 1625173
subscribers : 58
bloggers : 16
Dragon Ball Super : Chapitre 26 VF
Dragon Ball Super


Salut tout le monde !


Le nouveau chapitre de DBS est enfin disponible en VF.

Pour votre dose mensuel .



Bonne lecture à tous.
    4
    posted the 07/21/2017 at 10:45 PM by diablass59
    comments (8)
    diablass59 posted the 07/21/2017 at 10:45 PM
    yamy posted the 07/21/2017 at 10:46 PM
    mercure7 posted the 07/21/2017 at 10:52 PM
    mercure7 posted the 07/21/2017 at 11:05 PM
    "Bizarrement" aucune trace du genkidama généré par l'anus de Trunks puis transféré dans son épée, ni des nuages-zamachiotte

    Tellement plus cohérent !
    diablass59 posted the 07/21/2017 at 11:11 PM
    Sympathique ce chapitre
    okiz03 posted the 07/21/2017 at 11:26 PM
    Plutôt cool mais je suis surpris par l'inutilité de Trunks
    i8 posted the 07/21/2017 at 11:36 PM
    Pour le coup je préfere la version de l'animé... la ça donne un sentiment d'inachevé, plus cette impression de scénario forcé juste pour avoir un second Zeno dans la timeline principal...
    neoaxle posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:12 AM
    Diablass59 Thx
    Mercure On est d'accord.
