Scan Manga
group information
name :
Scan Manga
title :
Scan Manga
screen name :
scanmanga
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website :
http://
creator :
dragonkevin
creation date :
12/27/2012
last update :
07/21/2017
description :
Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags :
manga
bleach
naruto
one piece
scan
fairy tail
toriko
hunter x hunter
shingeki no kyojin
seven deadly sins
dragon ball super
one-punch man
articles :
826
visites since opening :
1625173
subscribers :
58
bloggers :
16
dragonkevin
(creator)
diablass59
(administrator)
momotaros
(administrator)
jf17
(administrator)
koriyu
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
racsnk
(administrator)
tripy73
(administrator)
aizen
(editor)
shindo
(editor)
vlade
(editor)
qbigaara49
(editor)
kurorolucifuru
(editor)
hado78
(editor)
nindo64
(editor)
legend83
(editor)
Dragon Ball Super : Chapitre 26 VF
Dragon Ball Super
Salut tout le monde !
Le nouveau chapitre de DBS est enfin disponible en VF.
Pour votre dose mensuel .
ICI
Bonne lecture à tous.
posted the 07/21/2017 at 10:45 PM by
diablass59
comments (
8
)
diablass59
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 10:45 PM
mauvaisjoueur
linkudo
hyoga57
gunstarred
Milo42
jf17
hado78
yamy
kurorolucifuru
kurosu
amassous
dracul
fan2jeux
testament
Neoaxle
shin82
Eldren
Asakim
Jem25
Cort
Shinz0
Jem25
Idd
Weldar
Koriyu
Kyonima
Nextsama
Terminator
Link49
Justx
onizukaaa
zomg
qbigaara49
dragonkevin
zephon
xced
calishnikov
temporell
lordguyver
gerarddeparde
phoebius
op4
dude85
mercure7
yamy
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 10:46 PM
mercure7
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 10:52 PM
mercure7
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 11:05 PM
"Bizarrement" aucune trace du genkidama généré par l'anus de Trunks puis transféré dans son épée, ni des nuages-zamachiotte
Tellement plus cohérent !
diablass59
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 11:11 PM
Sympathique ce chapitre
okiz03
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 11:26 PM
Plutôt cool mais je suis surpris par l'inutilité de Trunks
i8
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 11:36 PM
Pour le coup je préfere la version de l'animé... la ça donne un sentiment d'inachevé, plus cette impression de scénario forcé juste pour avoir un second Zeno dans la timeline principal...
neoaxle
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 12:12 AM
Diablass59
Thx
Mercure
On est d'accord.
