Marvel Cinematic Universe
ratchet
(creator)
bladagun
(editor)
darksephiroth
(editor)
number57
(editor)
lordguyver
(editor)
Avengers IW - Partie 1/? de la fresque du film!
SDCC oblige !
Vivement la suite!
Normalement on aura une bande-annonce pour:
Inhumains
Thor: Ragnarök
The Defenders
La date de The Runaways:
21 novembre 2017 (10 épisodes)
Ratchet.
-
Marvel.
posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:41 PM by
ratchet
comments (
15
)
kakazu
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:44 PM
C'est possible de se procurer ces affiches?
Sous cadre ça rendrait bien je pense.
birmou
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:46 PM
Je le veux
Par contre Inhumains comment j'ai absolument pas été hypé
yanissou
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:47 PM
kakazu
bah non c'est pas possible pour l'instant c'est la comic con
spilner
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:00 PM
C'est de l'officiel?
Bizarre qu'on ne voit pas Captain America mais le Winter Soldier à sa place, il prendra donc peut être bien sa place
ratchet
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:01 PM
spilner
: Mais lis!!!!! XD
C'est qu'une partie de la fresque
spilner
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:04 PM
Ratchet
Ah ok j'avais pas tilté
sora78
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:12 PM
e3ologue
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:23 PM
Vous connaissez un site correct où l'on peut suivre les news du SDCC ?
ratchet
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:24 PM
spilner
: Oui!!! Tout assemblé ça va défoncer ^^
e3ologue
: SDCC global ou que Marvel ? Car Marvel tu as ici:
https://vk.com/shieldvk
e3ologue
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:27 PM
ratchet
merci pour le lien
si t'as pour le global fait péter aussi
zephon
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:29 PM
spiderman porte le costume que stark lui a fait à la fin de homecoming pour intégré les avengers
ratchet
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:31 PM
e3ologue
: Normalement une image par jour!
zephon
: Oui
spilner
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:35 PM
Zephon
SPOILS
Tu crois vraiment que c'est le costume style "armure" que Stark lui offre à la fin et qu'il refuse?
On ne voit pas très bien en fait
moule84
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:37 PM
Rhaaaaa il est où captain
lordguyver
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:43 PM
spilner
Si c'est celle là on vois les reflets dorée
