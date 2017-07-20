group information
Avengers IW - Partie 1/? de la fresque du film!
SDCC oblige !



Vivement la suite!
Normalement on aura une bande-annonce pour:
Inhumains
Thor: Ragnarök
The Defenders

La date de The Runaways:
21 novembre 2017 (10 épisodes)
Ratchet. - Marvel.
    posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:41 PM by ratchet
    comments (15)
    kakazu posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:44 PM
    C'est possible de se procurer ces affiches?
    Sous cadre ça rendrait bien je pense.
    birmou posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:46 PM
    Je le veux

    Par contre Inhumains comment j'ai absolument pas été hypé
    yanissou posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:47 PM
    kakazu bah non c'est pas possible pour l'instant c'est la comic con
    spilner posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:00 PM
    C'est de l'officiel?
    Bizarre qu'on ne voit pas Captain America mais le Winter Soldier à sa place, il prendra donc peut être bien sa place
    ratchet posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:01 PM
    spilner: Mais lis!!!!! XD
    C'est qu'une partie de la fresque
    spilner posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:04 PM
    Ratchet
    Ah ok j'avais pas tilté
    sora78 posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:12 PM
    e3ologue posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:23 PM
    Vous connaissez un site correct où l'on peut suivre les news du SDCC ?
    ratchet posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:24 PM
    spilner: Oui!!! Tout assemblé ça va défoncer ^^
    e3ologue: SDCC global ou que Marvel ? Car Marvel tu as ici:
    https://vk.com/shieldvk
    e3ologue posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:27 PM
    ratchet merci pour le lien
    si t'as pour le global fait péter aussi
    zephon posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:29 PM
    spiderman porte le costume que stark lui a fait à la fin de homecoming pour intégré les avengers
    ratchet posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:31 PM
    e3ologue: Normalement une image par jour!
    zephon: Oui
    spilner posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:35 PM
    Zephon
    SPOILS






    Tu crois vraiment que c'est le costume style "armure" que Stark lui offre à la fin et qu'il refuse?
    On ne voit pas très bien en fait
    moule84 posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:37 PM
    Rhaaaaa il est où captain
    lordguyver posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:43 PM
    spilner Si c'est celle là on vois les reflets dorée
