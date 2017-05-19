group information
Marvel Cinematic Universe
49
Likes
Likers
name : Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 05/19/2017
description : Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 375
visites since opening : 376536
subscribers : 29
bloggers : 6
channel
members (29)
more members
[Breaking news ] Inhumans: Les leak du trailer en image !

Les images donnent déjà plus envie que la photo du casting!

Sous ce lien, désolé flemme de mettre les 27 photos sur l'article




ICI: http://www.spoilertv.com/2017/05/inhumans-leaked-upfronts-promo.html
Ratchet. - Marvel.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    leblogdeshacka
    posted the 05/19/2017 at 04:19 PM by ratchet
    comments (2)
    arquion posted the 05/19/2017 at 04:31 PM
    ok pour ne pas mettre 27 photos, mais ne pas mettre une balise url...
    shin82 posted the 05/19/2017 at 04:38 PM
    avec les effets spéciaux ça aura surement une meilleure gueule ...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre