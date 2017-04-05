home page
Marvel Cinematic Universe
group information
name :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name :
marvelcinematicunivers
creator :
ratchet
creation date :
09/28/2013
last update :
05/04/2017
description :
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
articles :
373
visites since opening :
372862
subscribers :
29
bloggers :
6
Marvel's Inhumans: La 1ère image est là !!!
Médusa ...
Ratchet.
-
Marvel.
1
Like
Who likes this ?
lordguyver
posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:18 PM by
ratchet
comments (
16
)
tano77
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:21 PM
C'est surtout les cheveux qui rendent mal pour Medusa. Ils seront surement en CGI de toutes façons ( j’espère ...) .
poliof
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:22 PM
Oh la looooose…
ratchet
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:22 PM
Tano77
: non mais même le reste, c'est vraiment pas top... Ce gâchis bordel...
idd
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:28 PM
les photos rendent pas, j'ai trouvé la 1ère photo de thor ragnarok ultra kitch moche façon hero corp (comme celle-là) mais le trailer m'a rassuré sur le rendu final car y a pas mal de post prod par dessus.
du coup, faudrait pas rester sur cette impression mais attendre un teaser/trailer pour juger ^^
oui, je sais on se rassure comme on peut
kali
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:28 PM
Euh... C'est quoi ces cosplay?
Syndrome x-men apocalypse
ratchet
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:30 PM
idd
: Triton est même pas sur la photo, je le sens encore plus mal du coup
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:35 PM
hmmmm
c'est villain.
ratchet
tu devrais mettre une image du comics en comparaison ^^
octobar
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:36 PM
on a une licence: Marvel. Qui fait qu'on va se faire des couilles en or de toute façon.
Et donc: costumes kitschs, décors en cartons, acteurs de seconde zone, budget de merde...
CQFD.
kabuki
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:37 PM
La classe a disparu... On dirait un cosplay
ratchet
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:39 PM
maxleresistant
: Pour mieux pleurer ?
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:40 PM
ratchet
lol.
Cette image, m'a rappeler Mutant X. Pour le coté version du pauvre
cladstrife59
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:41 PM
Ça donne pas envie c'est clair. Après c'est le côté série Agent of Shield?
Côté Netflix je verrais bien Moon Knight par contre
lordguyver
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:46 PM
Le pire tous le monde critique mais vous allez quand même regarder
hayatevibritania
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:49 PM
Ok
pas grand chose à dire, c'est assez flippant tellement c'est laid, à voir en vidéo.
redmi31
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:50 PM
C'est moche
magickid
posted
the 05/04/2017 at 03:58 PM
Gotham >>>>>> all
