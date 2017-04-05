group information
Marvel Cinematic Universe
name : Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 05/04/2017
description : Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 373
visites since opening : 372862
subscribers : 29
bloggers : 6
members (29)
Marvel's Inhumans: La 1ère image est là !!!




Médusa ...
Ratchet. - Marvel.
    lordguyver
    posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:18 PM by ratchet
    comments (16)
    tano77 posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:21 PM
    C'est surtout les cheveux qui rendent mal pour Medusa. Ils seront surement en CGI de toutes façons ( j’espère ...) .
    poliof posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:22 PM
    Oh la looooose…
    ratchet posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:22 PM
    Tano77: non mais même le reste, c'est vraiment pas top... Ce gâchis bordel...
    idd posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:28 PM
    les photos rendent pas, j'ai trouvé la 1ère photo de thor ragnarok ultra kitch moche façon hero corp (comme celle-là) mais le trailer m'a rassuré sur le rendu final car y a pas mal de post prod par dessus.
    du coup, faudrait pas rester sur cette impression mais attendre un teaser/trailer pour juger ^^

    oui, je sais on se rassure comme on peut
    kali posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:28 PM
    Euh... C'est quoi ces cosplay?
    Syndrome x-men apocalypse
    ratchet posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:30 PM
    idd: Triton est même pas sur la photo, je le sens encore plus mal du coup
    maxleresistant posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:35 PM
    hmmmm

    c'est villain.

    ratchet tu devrais mettre une image du comics en comparaison ^^
    octobar posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:36 PM
    on a une licence: Marvel. Qui fait qu'on va se faire des couilles en or de toute façon.

    Et donc: costumes kitschs, décors en cartons, acteurs de seconde zone, budget de merde...

    CQFD.
    kabuki posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:37 PM
    La classe a disparu... On dirait un cosplay
    ratchet posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:39 PM
    maxleresistant: Pour mieux pleurer ?
    maxleresistant posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:40 PM
    ratchet lol.

    Cette image, m'a rappeler Mutant X. Pour le coté version du pauvre
    cladstrife59 posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:41 PM
    Ça donne pas envie c'est clair. Après c'est le côté série Agent of Shield?

    Côté Netflix je verrais bien Moon Knight par contre
    lordguyver posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:46 PM
    Le pire tous le monde critique mais vous allez quand même regarder
    hayatevibritania posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:49 PM
    Ok pas grand chose à dire, c'est assez flippant tellement c'est laid, à voir en vidéo.
    redmi31 posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:50 PM
    C'est moche
    magickid posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:58 PM
    Gotham >>>>>> all
