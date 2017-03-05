home page
Marvel Cinematic Universe
name :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name :
marvelcinematicunivers
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website :
http://gamekyo.com
creator :
ratchet
creation date :
09/28/2013
last update :
05/03/2017
description :
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags :
thor
marvel
iron man
hulk
captain america
nick fury
phase 2
phase 1
phase 3
s.h.i.e.l.d
hawkeye
black widows
maria hill
phil coulson
Marvel's Runaways: La bande-annonce est là!!!
Décidément, encore du Marvel aujourd'hui avec la bande-annonce d'Hulu:
Runaways
Le lien:
https://streamable.com/28vb5
Ratchet.
-
Marvel.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
idd
posted the 05/03/2017 at 03:38 PM by
ratchet
comments (
5
)
brun201
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 03:48 PM
ho purée en VO c'est la LOOSE , demande de BAN !
victornewman
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 03:50 PM
Dentelle à signé aussi?
idd
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 04:07 PM
excellent !
mais je vois pas le lien avec le MCU tel qu'il est développé actuellement, à la limite je les aurais plutôt vu avec les young avengers, non ?
shinz0
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 04:39 PM
Pas mal
bladagun
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 04:58 PM
C'est quoi cette daube ?
