group information
Marvel Cinematic Universe
49
Likes
Likers
name : Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 05/03/2017
description : Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 372
visites since opening : 371259
subscribers : 29
bloggers : 6
channel
members (29)
more members
Marvel's Runaways: La bande-annonce est là!!!
Décidément, encore du Marvel aujourd'hui avec la bande-annonce d'Hulu: Runaways

Le lien:
https://streamable.com/28vb5
Ratchet. - Marvel.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    idd
    posted the 05/03/2017 at 03:38 PM by ratchet
    comments (5)
    brun201 posted the 05/03/2017 at 03:48 PM
    ho purée en VO c'est la LOOSE , demande de BAN !
    victornewman posted the 05/03/2017 at 03:50 PM
    Dentelle à signé aussi?
    idd posted the 05/03/2017 at 04:07 PM
    excellent !
    mais je vois pas le lien avec le MCU tel qu'il est développé actuellement, à la limite je les aurais plutôt vu avec les young avengers, non ?
    shinz0 posted the 05/03/2017 at 04:39 PM
    Pas mal
    bladagun posted the 05/03/2017 at 04:58 PM
    C'est quoi cette daube ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre