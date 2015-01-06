Megaman X Corrupted ( by JKB Games )
Megaman X Fan-made Game
11
name : Megaman X Fan-made Game
title : Megaman X Corrupted ( by JKB Games )
screen name : megamanx
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/megamanx
official website : https://www.facebook.com/JKBGames?fref=nf
creator : gunotak
creation date : 06/01/2015
last update : 05/01/2017
description : JKB Games est un groupe de fans qui ont décidé de développer leur propre version de Megaman X. Etant un groupe de bénévoles, il faudra attendre un certain temps avant que le jeu soit concrétisé.
tags : megaman
articles : 5
visites since opening : 6407
subscribers : 4
bloggers : 1
Megaman X Corrupted : X Armor Combo et 2ème boss
Le projet est toujours en cours.

Visiblement, faire du coding pour le jeu vidéo peut prendre du temps.



youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/jkbproductions
    tags : pc fan made megaman x
    hyoga57
    posted the 05/01/2017 at 06:29 PM by gunotak
    comments (1)
    dinourex posted the 05/01/2017 at 06:31 PM
    ah j'avais gtotalement oublié ce projet :P content de voir que ca continue. (et mother 4 ? )
