Megaman X Corrupted ( by JKB Games )
11
testament
,
docteurdeggman
,
hyoga57
,
eldren
,
arngrim
,
amorphe
,
lordguyver
,
hado78
,
svr
,
darksly
,
genzzo
Megaman X Fan-made Game
Megaman X Corrupted ( by JKB Games )
megamanx
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/megamanx
https://www.facebook.com/JKBGames?fref=nf
gunotak
06/01/2015
05/01/2017
JKB Games est un groupe de fans qui ont décidé de développer leur propre version de Megaman X. Etant un groupe de bénévoles, il faudra attendre un certain temps avant que le jeu soit concrétisé.
megaman
5
6407
4
1
gunotak
(creator)
members (4)
genzzo
amorphe
hyoga57
gunotak
Megaman X Corrupted : X Armor Combo et 2ème boss
Le projet est toujours en cours.
Visiblement, faire du coding pour le jeu vidéo peut prendre du temps.
youtube
-
https://www.youtube.com/user/jkbproductions
pc
fan made
megaman x
hyoga57
posted the 05/01/2017 at 06:29 PM by gunotak
gunotak
1
dinourex
the 05/01/2017 at 06:31 PM
ah j'avais gtotalement oublié ce projet :P content de voir que ca continue. (et mother 4 ?)
)
