Remake : nom masculin (américain remake, de l'anglais to remake, refaire) / Une réelle mis à jour (Meilleur résolution / Meilleur frame rate / Meilleur texture / Modélisation refaite / Animation paufiné / Effets spéciaux inédit ect)
profile
Jeux Vidéo
217
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
Remake
6
Likes
Likers
name : Remake
title : Remake : nom masculin (américain remake, de l'anglais to remake, refaire) / Une réelle mis à jour (Meilleur résolution / Meilleur frame rate / Meilleur texture / Modélisation refaite / Animation paufiné / Effets spéciaux inédit ect)
screen name : remake
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/remake
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 09/29/2016
last update : 04/19/2017
description : L'idée de ce blog c'est de découvrir ou redécouvrir des Remakes, plus ou moins connus.
tags :
articles : 21
visites since opening : 19285
subscribers : 3
bloggers : 1
channel
Remake : Perfect Dark (2000) / Perfect Dark (2010)



2000 (Nintendo 64) / 2010 (X360/XLA)
Développeur : Rare / Développeur : 4J Studios



    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/19/2017 at 09:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre