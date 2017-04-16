home page
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
group information
One Piece : couv du Tome 84 et 85
Le manga
Je n'avais pas fait d'article pour la couv du tome 84 donc j'en profite vu que celle du 85 viens d'etre devoilé.
Tome 84 :
Trouverez vous pandanman ?
Tome 85 :
posted the 04/16/2017 at 09:48 AM by
bladagun
comments (
4
)
terikku
posted
the 04/16/2017 at 10:09 AM
Je préfère les couleurs de la couv 84 pour la famille de Sanji
racsnk
posted
the 04/16/2017 at 10:19 AM
Bladagun
La cover du tome 84 que t'as posté n'est pas bonne (Les cheveux notamment).
bladagun
posted
the 04/16/2017 at 10:26 AM
racsnk
ha ouais pitain j'ai pris la premiere que j'ai trouvé j'ai meme pas preté attention...
terikku
posted
the 04/16/2017 at 10:27 AM
racsnk
ah donc c'était pas un changement de Oda x)
