La one piece team
name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name : bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
creator : bladagun
creation date : 06/30/2008
last update : 04/16/2017
description : LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags : onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
articles : 248
visites since opening : 1298269
subscribers : 47
bloggers : 9
members (47)
One Piece : couv du Tome 84 et 85
Le manga
Je n'avais pas fait d'article pour la couv du tome 84 donc j'en profite vu que celle du 85 viens d'etre devoilé.

Tome 84 :


Trouverez vous pandanman ?



Tome 85 :

    posted the 04/16/2017 at 09:18 AM by bladagun
    comments (4)
    terikku posted the 04/16/2017 at 10:09 AM
    Je préfère les couleurs de la couv 84 pour la famille de Sanji
    racsnk posted the 04/16/2017 at 10:19 AM
    Bladagun La cover du tome 84 que t'as posté n'est pas bonne (Les cheveux notamment).

    bladagun posted the 04/16/2017 at 10:26 AM
    racsnk ha ouais pitain j'ai pris la premiere que j'ai trouvé j'ai meme pas preté attention...
    terikku posted the 04/16/2017 at 10:27 AM
    racsnk ah donc c'était pas un changement de Oda x)
