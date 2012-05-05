group information
Planète ciné
22
Likes
Likers
name : Planète ciné
title :
screen name : planetecine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website : http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator : planetecine
creation date : 05/05/2012
last update : 04/14/2017
description : Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags : cinema vidéos news stars dossiers bande-annonce buzz critiques
articles : 151
visites since opening : 141640
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
members (1)
more members
Alien Covenant : on aurait pas déjà vu cette affiche ?
Cette nouvelle affiche d'Alien Covenant aurait-elle des similitudes avec la jaquette d'un jeu vidéo sorti il y a quelques temps ?



Planète Ciné - https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/posts/1664624363555035
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    idd, playstation2008, momotaros, leblogdeshacka
    posted the 04/14/2017 at 07:10 PM by planetecine
    comments (5)
    darksly posted the 04/14/2017 at 07:13 PM
    Je trouvz déjà que ce que l'on connaît du film a un gros goût de déjà vu
    octobar posted the 04/14/2017 at 07:13 PM
    Ah ah ! Après il a tellement bidé ce jeu, je leur en veut pas de reprendre l'idée du visuel qui elle du coup marche bien.
    playstation2008 posted the 04/14/2017 at 07:19 PM
    Cela annonce-t-il une erreur ?
    ripley posted the 04/14/2017 at 07:25 PM
    NONNNNNNNNNNNN PITIEEEE,Gearbox allez en enfer pour avoir gaché un jeu que j'attendais depuis 2006...
    maxleresistant posted the 04/14/2017 at 08:14 PM
    Il y a aussi le blu ray collector
    http://www.blu-ray.com/images/news/alien_ant_6.jpg
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre