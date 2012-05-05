home page
Alien Covenant : on aurait pas déjà vu cette affiche ?
Cette nouvelle affiche d'Alien Covenant aurait-elle des similitudes avec la jaquette d'un jeu vidéo sorti il y a quelques temps ?
Planète Ciné
-
https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/posts/1664624363555035
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
playstation2008
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
posted the 04/14/2017 at 07:10 PM by
planetecine
comments (
5
)
darksly
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 07:13 PM
Je trouvz déjà que ce que l'on connaît du film a un gros goût de déjà vu
octobar
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 07:13 PM
Ah ah ! Après il a tellement bidé ce jeu, je leur en veut pas de reprendre l'idée du visuel qui elle du coup marche bien.
playstation2008
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 07:19 PM
Cela annonce-t-il une erreur ?
ripley
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 07:25 PM
NONNNNNNNNNNNN PITIEEEE,Gearbox allez en enfer pour avoir gaché un jeu que j'attendais depuis 2006...
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/14/2017 at 08:14 PM
Il y a aussi le blu ray collector
http://www.blu-ray.com/images/news/alien_ant_6.jpg
