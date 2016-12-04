Addition of the arena "Round Plaza" to the Undead Match



Fixed a bug where players could invade hosts during a boss fight



Fixed a bug where disabled items could be used



Fixed a bug where "Spear of the Church" would be summoned outside the boss battle area



Fixed a bug where red phantoms could be summoned after the appearance of a "Darkmoon Blade" or "Blue Sentinel"



Fixed a bug where Resins and Spell Buffs could be applied to unbuffable weapons



Up to a total of two "Darkmoon Blades" or "Blue Sentinels" can now be summoned during online multiplayer



When a white phantom dies during an invasion, the host will now be unable to summon subsequent white phantoms for a certain period of time (this change does not apply to covenant based invasions)



Increased the level range at which "Darkmoon Blades" and "Blue Sentinels" can be matched (details available below)



Increased drop rate of "Seed of a Giant Tree", reduced the number that can be carried and greatly reduced the duration of its effect



Fixed an issue where some weapon skill animations could be used with other weapons



It is now easier to be interrupted when using most weapon skills



Reduced the absorption bonus during the latter half of "Perseverance" weapon skill



Increased tracking on attack animations for "Pike" category weapons



Increased stamina damage dealt by "Fist" category weapons



Added a small window where damage taken is increased after initiating a parry with "Fist" and "Claw" category weapons



Reduced damage of "Gargoyle Flame Spear" and "Dragonslayer Spear"



Increased poise effect with "Lothric Knight Long Spear"



Added Faith scaling to "Sunlight Straight Sword" and "Yorshka's Spear", and reduced Strength and Dexterity scaling accordingly



Reduced critical damage of "Crow Quills"



All attacks from "Rose of Ariandel" can no longer be parried, but two-handed attacks now consume more stamina and no longer apply poise



Fixed a bug where the second L1(LB) combo attack when two-handing "Onikiri and Ubadachi" was not dealing thrust damage



Fixed a bug where bleed effect for "Pontiff Knight Great Scythe" wasn't displaying in the menus



Fixed a bug where weapon skill "Quake" of "Quakestone Hammer" would deal more damage than intended to "Spear of the Church"



Reduced damage of "Dark", "Fire" and "Raw" infusions for "Lothric Knight Greatsword"



Reduced damage of "Dark" and "Fire" infusions for "Murky Hand Scythe" and "Dragonslayer's Axe"



Increased the charge rate for effects that trigger on continuous attacks (e.g. "Pontiff's Right Eye", "Old Wolf Curved Sword", "Carthus Beacon")



Re-adjusted damage and scaling for "Simple", "Crystal", "Fire", "Chaos", "Lightning", "Dark", "Deep", "Blessed" weapon infusions that were changed in Regulation Version 1.32



Increased stamina consumption of the sorceries "Magic Shield" and "Great Magic Shield"



Increased FP consumption of the sorcery "Great Magic Shield"



Increased FP and stamina consumption, and reduced duration of the sorcery "Hidden Body"



Reduced stamina consuption and increased duration of the miracles "Great Magic Barrier" and "Vow of Silence"



Reduced FP consumption of the miracle "Great Magic Barrier"



Fixed a bug where the amount of healing received from the miracle "Lifehunt Scythe" would always be dependant on the Faith value of the weapon equipped in the right hand slot



Reduced the effectiveness of "Carthus Bloodring"



Reduced the absorption penalty when wearing "Prisoner's Chain"



Fixed other various issues