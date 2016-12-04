Salut, la mise à jour sera déployée dans quelques jours, elle est prévue pour le 12 Avril sur PC/PS4
et le 14 Avril sur Xbox One
, voici tout ce quelle apporte en terme de changement.
Addition of the arena "Round Plaza" to the Undead Match
Fixed a bug where players could invade hosts during a boss fight
Fixed a bug where disabled items could be used
Fixed a bug where "Spear of the Church" would be summoned outside the boss battle area
Fixed a bug where red phantoms could be summoned after the appearance of a "Darkmoon Blade" or "Blue Sentinel"
Fixed a bug where Resins and Spell Buffs could be applied to unbuffable weapons
Up to a total of two "Darkmoon Blades" or "Blue Sentinels" can now be summoned during online multiplayer
When a white phantom dies during an invasion, the host will now be unable to summon subsequent white phantoms for a certain period of time (this change does not apply to covenant based invasions)
Increased the level range at which "Darkmoon Blades" and "Blue Sentinels" can be matched (details available below)
Increased drop rate of "Seed of a Giant Tree", reduced the number that can be carried and greatly reduced the duration of its effect
Fixed an issue where some weapon skill animations could be used with other weapons
It is now easier to be interrupted when using most weapon skills
Reduced the absorption bonus during the latter half of "Perseverance" weapon skill
Increased tracking on attack animations for "Pike" category weapons
Increased stamina damage dealt by "Fist" category weapons
Added a small window where damage taken is increased after initiating a parry with "Fist" and "Claw" category weapons
Reduced damage of "Gargoyle Flame Spear" and "Dragonslayer Spear"
Increased poise effect with "Lothric Knight Long Spear"
Added Faith scaling to "Sunlight Straight Sword" and "Yorshka's Spear", and reduced Strength and Dexterity scaling accordingly
Reduced critical damage of "Crow Quills"
All attacks from "Rose of Ariandel" can no longer be parried, but two-handed attacks now consume more stamina and no longer apply poise
Fixed a bug where the second L1(LB) combo attack when two-handing "Onikiri and Ubadachi" was not dealing thrust damage
Fixed a bug where bleed effect for "Pontiff Knight Great Scythe" wasn't displaying in the menus
Fixed a bug where weapon skill "Quake" of "Quakestone Hammer" would deal more damage than intended to "Spear of the Church"
Reduced damage of "Dark", "Fire" and "Raw" infusions for "Lothric Knight Greatsword"
Reduced damage of "Dark" and "Fire" infusions for "Murky Hand Scythe" and "Dragonslayer's Axe"
Increased the charge rate for effects that trigger on continuous attacks (e.g. "Pontiff's Right Eye", "Old Wolf Curved Sword", "Carthus Beacon")
Re-adjusted damage and scaling for "Simple", "Crystal", "Fire", "Chaos", "Lightning", "Dark", "Deep", "Blessed" weapon infusions that were changed in Regulation Version 1.32
Increased stamina consumption of the sorceries "Magic Shield" and "Great Magic Shield"
Increased FP consumption of the sorcery "Great Magic Shield"
Increased FP and stamina consumption, and reduced duration of the sorcery "Hidden Body"
Reduced stamina consuption and increased duration of the miracles "Great Magic Barrier" and "Vow of Silence"
Reduced FP consumption of the miracle "Great Magic Barrier"
Fixed a bug where the amount of healing received from the miracle "Lifehunt Scythe" would always be dependant on the Faith value of the weapon equipped in the right hand slot
Reduced the effectiveness of "Carthus Bloodring"
Reduced the absorption penalty when wearing "Prisoner's Chain"
Fixed other various issues
Ils ont aussi rectifier le glitch qui permettait de tricher avec le miracle Force et ils vont aussi modifier les règles d'invasion concernant votre niveau et celui de vos armes.
Coop
Sign summons
Upper Limit : SL + 10 + ( SL * 0.1 )
Lower Limit : SL - 10 - ( SL * 0.1 )
Way of the Blue
Upper Limit : SL + 15 + ( SL * 0.1 )
Lower Limit : SL - 15 - ( SL * 0.1 )
SL = Host Level
Invasions
Dark Spirit
Upper Limit : SL + 20 + ( SL * 0.1 )
Lower Limit : SL - ( SL * 0.1 )
Mound Maker
Upper Limit : SL + 20 + ( SL * 0.15 )
Lower Limit : SL - ( SL * 0.1 )
Covenant
Upper Limit : SL + ( SL * 0.1 )
Lower Limit : SL - 20 - ( SL * 0.2 )
SL = Invader's level for Dark Spirit / Moundmaker and Host's Level for Covenants
Maximum Weapon Level
Host/Guest
0/1
1/2
2/3
3/4
4/6
5/7
6/8
7/9
8/10
9/10
10/10
Et me faire les 2 extensions par la même occasion...
docteurdeggman J'ai commencé le dernier DLC, j'ai fait un boss pour le moment, du bonheur mais un peu trop linéaire.
joker54 Je trouve que ça va être chaud maintenant pour certains serments, tu imagines comment ça va être chaud de se faire invoquer en tant que Serviteur de la Lune noire
Maintenant il y'en aura 2 et les spectres qui crèveront laisseront de la place aux Lune noire et Sentinelles qui n'ont pas la même limite de timer comme les spectres dans le prochain patch, en gros c'est bon pour tout le monde.
Il y a du bon challenge, j'ai pas encore fini le DLC mais pour le moment ça passe bien