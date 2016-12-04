Prepare to Die
Dark Souls III
36
name : Dark Souls III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : From Software
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : oui (online)
european release date : 04/12/2016
other versions : PC - Xbox One
group information
Kyo Souls
name : Kyo Souls
title : Prepare to Die
screen name : kyosouls
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/kyosouls
official website :
creator : momotaros
creation date : 03/20/2014
last update : 04/10/2017
description : Le groupe Kyo Souls vous proposera des astuces et divers infos sur les jeux Souls. Nous vous proposerons aussi diverses News, vidéos et artworks autour des jeux Souls. Afin de vous laisser le plaisir de découverte, nous ne posterons aucun guide vidéo de tout le jeu car faire un Souls en étant assisté d'une vidéo est tout ce qu'il y a de plus dégradant pour l'expérience de jeu.
tags : demon's souls dark souls dark souls ii bloodborne dark souls iii
articles : 225
visites since opening : 303959
subscribers : 24
bloggers : 5
[News] Dark Souls III la maj 1.13 pour le 12 Avril
Dark Souls III infos


Salut, la mise à jour sera déployée dans quelques jours, elle est prévue pour le 12 Avril sur PC/PS4 et le 14 Avril sur Xbox One, voici tout ce quelle apporte en terme de changement.

Addition of the arena "Round Plaza" to the Undead Match

Fixed a bug where players could invade hosts during a boss fight

Fixed a bug where disabled items could be used

Fixed a bug where "Spear of the Church" would be summoned outside the boss battle area

Fixed a bug where red phantoms could be summoned after the appearance of a "Darkmoon Blade" or "Blue Sentinel"

Fixed a bug where Resins and Spell Buffs could be applied to unbuffable weapons

Up to a total of two "Darkmoon Blades" or "Blue Sentinels" can now be summoned during online multiplayer

When a white phantom dies during an invasion, the host will now be unable to summon subsequent white phantoms for a certain period of time (this change does not apply to covenant based invasions)

Increased the level range at which "Darkmoon Blades" and "Blue Sentinels" can be matched (details available below)

Increased drop rate of "Seed of a Giant Tree", reduced the number that can be carried and greatly reduced the duration of its effect

Fixed an issue where some weapon skill animations could be used with other weapons

It is now easier to be interrupted when using most weapon skills

Reduced the absorption bonus during the latter half of "Perseverance" weapon skill

Increased tracking on attack animations for "Pike" category weapons

Increased stamina damage dealt by "Fist" category weapons

Added a small window where damage taken is increased after initiating a parry with "Fist" and "Claw" category weapons

Reduced damage of "Gargoyle Flame Spear" and "Dragonslayer Spear"

Increased poise effect with "Lothric Knight Long Spear"

Added Faith scaling to "Sunlight Straight Sword" and "Yorshka's Spear", and reduced Strength and Dexterity scaling accordingly

Reduced critical damage of "Crow Quills"

All attacks from "Rose of Ariandel" can no longer be parried, but two-handed attacks now consume more stamina and no longer apply poise

Fixed a bug where the second L1(LB) combo attack when two-handing "Onikiri and Ubadachi" was not dealing thrust damage

Fixed a bug where bleed effect for "Pontiff Knight Great Scythe" wasn't displaying in the menus

Fixed a bug where weapon skill "Quake" of "Quakestone Hammer" would deal more damage than intended to "Spear of the Church"

Reduced damage of "Dark", "Fire" and "Raw" infusions for "Lothric Knight Greatsword"

Reduced damage of "Dark" and "Fire" infusions for "Murky Hand Scythe" and "Dragonslayer's Axe"

Increased the charge rate for effects that trigger on continuous attacks (e.g. "Pontiff's Right Eye", "Old Wolf Curved Sword", "Carthus Beacon")

Re-adjusted damage and scaling for "Simple", "Crystal", "Fire", "Chaos", "Lightning", "Dark", "Deep", "Blessed" weapon infusions that were changed in Regulation Version 1.32

Increased stamina consumption of the sorceries "Magic Shield" and "Great Magic Shield"

Increased FP consumption of the sorcery "Great Magic Shield"

Increased FP and stamina consumption, and reduced duration of the sorcery "Hidden Body"

Reduced stamina consuption and increased duration of the miracles "Great Magic Barrier" and "Vow of Silence"

Reduced FP consumption of the miracle "Great Magic Barrier"

Fixed a bug where the amount of healing received from the miracle "Lifehunt Scythe" would always be dependant on the Faith value of the weapon equipped in the right hand slot

Reduced the effectiveness of "Carthus Bloodring"

Reduced the absorption penalty when wearing "Prisoner's Chain"

Fixed other various issues


Ils ont aussi rectifier le glitch qui permettait de tricher avec le miracle Force et ils vont aussi modifier les règles d'invasion concernant votre niveau et celui de vos armes.

Coop


Sign summons

Upper Limit : SL + 10 + ( SL * 0.1 )

Lower Limit : SL - 10 - ( SL * 0.1 )

Way of the Blue

Upper Limit : SL + 15 + ( SL * 0.1 )

Lower Limit : SL - 15 - ( SL * 0.1 )

SL = Host Level


Invasions


Dark Spirit

Upper Limit : SL + 20 + ( SL * 0.1 )

Lower Limit : SL - ( SL * 0.1 )

Mound Maker

Upper Limit : SL + 20 + ( SL * 0.15 )

Lower Limit : SL - ( SL * 0.1 )

Covenant

Upper Limit : SL + ( SL * 0.1 )

Lower Limit : SL - 20 - ( SL * 0.2 )

SL = Invader's level for Dark Spirit / Moundmaker and Host's Level for Covenants


Maximum Weapon Level

Host/Guest
0/1
1/2
2/3
3/4
4/6
5/7
6/8
7/9
8/10
9/10
10/10
Twitter Dark Souls Game - https://twitter.com/DarkSoulsGame
    tags : dark souls iii dark souls iii maj 1.13
    arngrim, docteurdeggman, chaussettes
    posted the 04/10/2017 at 04:30 PM by momotaros
    comments (15)
    segaxnintendo posted the 04/10/2017 at 04:52 PM
    Pas de mise a jour pour la pro. Quel dommage
    momotaros posted the 04/10/2017 at 05:09 PM
    segaxnintendo il n'y a pas de mise à jour "Pro" mais le mode boost permet d'améliorer le frame rate dans certaines zones etc...
    segaxnintendo posted the 04/10/2017 at 05:12 PM
    momotaros ah ok bonne nouvelle merci pour l info
    momotaros posted the 04/10/2017 at 05:13 PM
    segaxnintendo
    aumaan posted the 04/10/2017 at 05:34 PM
    c'etait quoi le glitch ?
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/10/2017 at 05:39 PM
    Faut vraiment que je pense à m'y remettre
    Et me faire les 2 extensions par la même occasion...
    e3payne posted the 04/10/2017 at 06:17 PM
    momotaros segaxnintendo bah la maj pour pro est déjà dispo depuis le dernier patch le jeu tourne entre 60 et 40 fps (voir df)
    segaxnintendo posted the 04/10/2017 at 06:31 PM
    e3payne
    joker54 posted the 04/10/2017 at 06:35 PM
    Le nerf des gankers et de la coop fait très plaisir, fini les gens qui arrêtent pas de réinvoquer dés qu'ils se sentent en PLS à cause de la zone ou des envahisseurs, ils vont devoir apprendre à jouer enfin...
    momotaros posted the 04/10/2017 at 06:46 PM
    aumaan un glitch bien crade qui te permet de tuer à coup sûr quelqu'un en PVP : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwWSvReNcRM .

    docteurdeggman J'ai commencé le dernier DLC, j'ai fait un boss pour le moment, du bonheur mais un peu trop linéaire.

    joker54 Je trouve que ça va être chaud maintenant pour certains serments, tu imagines comment ça va être chaud de se faire invoquer en tant que Serviteur de la Lune noire
    joker54 posted the 04/10/2017 at 06:59 PM
    momotaros Non justement, les lames de la lune noire et sentinelles bleues ne pouvaient pas pop quand l'hôte avait 3 spectres avec lui, et juste une quand y'avait 2 spectres.

    Maintenant il y'en aura 2 et les spectres qui crèveront laisseront de la place aux Lune noire et Sentinelles qui n'ont pas la même limite de timer comme les spectres dans le prochain patch, en gros c'est bon pour tout le monde.
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/10/2017 at 07:28 PM
    momotaros Bon jeu à toi... sinon niveau difficulté c'est comment? j'ai vu que niveau boss c'était plutôt bien fourni dans cette deuxième extension
    momotaros posted the 04/10/2017 at 07:50 PM
    docteurdeggman C'est du bon, il y a des anges qui font très mal à distance et que tu ne peux pas atteindre, le souci c'est que quand tu trouves comment t'en débarrasser, la zone devient d'un coup beaucoup plus calme.

    Il y a du bon challenge, j'ai pas encore fini le DLC mais pour le moment ça passe bien
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/10/2017 at 08:01 PM
    momotaros Je sens que je vais me régaler... merci pour tes retours
    yagamiraiko posted the 04/10/2017 at 11:03 PM
    Toujours pas acheté va falloir que je trouve un créneau pour le faire celui la aussi... trop de jeux ces dernières anneees c'est dingue
