name : Planète ciné
title :
screen name : planetecine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website : http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator : planetecine
creation date : 05/05/2012
last update : 02/08/2017
description : Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags : cinema vidéos news stars dossiers bande-annonce buzz critiques
articles : 143
visites since opening : 132075
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Première photo du remake US d'Intouchables
Ils l'ont fait. Dans leur course effrénée d'originalité, les producteurs hollywoodiens refont Intouchables et se payent Bryan Cranston en tête d'affiche.

Voilà voilà...

Planète Ciné - https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/
    posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:46 PM by planetecine
    comments (9)
    gat posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:47 PM
    Je le regarderai juste pour Bryan Cranston.
    maxleresistant posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:51 PM
    le film qui ne passera jamais dans les cinéma Français ^^

    Kevin Hart est ce genre de comique qui est marrant en impro ou sur un plateau TV, mais en tant qu'acteur et en one man show, il est bien lourd.
    lastboss posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:52 PM
    PTDR

    Intouchables était deja une Repome de scénario
    Notamment le fameux
    Le temps d'un week-end enf
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:55 PM
    "Le temps d'un week-end" un film que j'aime beaucoup.
    musm posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:57 PM
    lastboss le temps d'un week end qui est juste une remake
    sonilka posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:08 PM
    5 + 5 = 10
    contra posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:23 PM
    Oh, pas mal le duo, ça m'intrigue du coup.
    milo42 posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:50 PM
    Toujours pas vu le "vrai" film
    idd posted the 02/08/2017 at 06:59 PM
    ah ouais quand même ^^
