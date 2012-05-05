home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
group information
21
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
stonesjack
,
aiolia081
,
shanks
,
darkfoxx
,
tvirus
,
krjc
,
waax
,
battossai
,
guiguif
,
beni
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
lordguyver
,
milo42
,
corvo
,
hado78
,
strifedcloud
,
redmi31
,
binou87
name :
Planète ciné
title :
screen name :
planetecine
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website :
http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator :
planetecine
creation date :
05/05/2012
last update :
02/08/2017
description :
Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags :
cinema
vidéos
news
stars
dossiers
bande-annonce
buzz
critiques
articles :
143
visites since opening :
132075
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
planetecine
(creator)
channel
members (1)
planeteci
more members
Première photo du remake US d'Intouchables
Ils l'ont fait. Dans leur course effrénée d'originalité, les producteurs hollywoodiens refont Intouchables et se payent Bryan Cranston en tête d'affiche.
Voilà voilà...
Planète Ciné
-
https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/08/2017 at 05:46 PM by
planetecine
comments (
9
)
gat
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:47 PM
Je le regarderai juste pour Bryan Cranston.
maxleresistant
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:51 PM
le film qui ne passera jamais dans les cinéma Français ^^
Kevin Hart est ce genre de comique qui est marrant en impro ou sur un plateau TV, mais en tant qu'acteur et en one man show, il est bien lourd.
lastboss
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:52 PM
PTDR
Intouchables était deja une Repome de scénario
Notamment le fameux
Le temps d'un week-end enf
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:55 PM
"Le temps d'un week-end" un film que j'aime beaucoup.
musm
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 05:57 PM
lastboss
le temps d'un week end qui est juste une remake
sonilka
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:08 PM
5 + 5 = 10
contra
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:23 PM
Oh, pas mal le duo, ça m'intrigue du coup.
milo42
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:50 PM
Toujours pas vu le "vrai" film
idd
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 06:59 PM
ah ouais quand même ^^
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Kevin Hart est ce genre de comique qui est marrant en impro ou sur un plateau TV, mais en tant qu'acteur et en one man show, il est bien lourd.
Intouchables était deja une Repome de scénario
Notamment le fameux
Le temps d'un week-end enf