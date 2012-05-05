group information
Les Power Rangers bombent le torse
Allez hop une autre affiche pour vous en faire voir de toutes les couleurs !

Planète Ciné - https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/
    comments (13)
    darker posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:13 PM
    ils sont moches
    potion2swag posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:13 PM
    C'est censé donner envie ?

    Perso je trouve ça moche et effroyablement générique.
    smashfan posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:15 PM
    les design de la premiere serie sont mille fois mieux serieux !
    predagogue posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:17 PM
    ranger vert > all
    doflamingod posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:18 PM
    Coupez moi les bras et les couilles!! Quel affiche degeulasse!
    gregnas posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:21 PM
    Horrible, le transformers des power ranger XD
    zabuza posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:30 PM
    C'est déjà mieux que les collants dans la série
    kalas28 posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:42 PM
    ça claque 100 fois plus que les costumes daubés petit budget télé mais bon....
    gregnas posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:47 PM
    Moi je préfère 1000 fois ceux de la série mais bon haha (surtout le casque)
    doflamingod posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:48 PM
    Ceux de la série sont supérieur en tout point.
    Quel honte, un budget de 150 millions de dollars pour nous balancez ça. Lol
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:50 PM
    octobar posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:57 PM
    "together we are more"

    sans déc ? merci les banalités.
    kali posted the 02/08/2017 at 12:00 AM
    Cette daube en devenir
