group information
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
stonesjack
,
aiolia081
,
shanks
,
darkfoxx
,
tvirus
,
krjc
,
waax
,
battossai
,
guiguif
,
beni
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
lordguyver
,
milo42
,
corvo
,
hado78
,
strifedcloud
,
redmi31
,
escobar
,
binou87
name :
Planète ciné
title :
screen name :
planetecine
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website :
http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator :
planetecine
creation date :
05/05/2012
last update :
02/07/2017
description :
Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags :
cinema
vidéos
news
stars
dossiers
bande-annonce
buzz
critiques
Les Power Rangers bombent le torse
Allez hop une autre affiche pour vous en faire voir de toutes les couleurs !
Planète Ciné
-
https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
leblogdeshacka
,
orbital
posted the 02/07/2017 at 11:09 PM by
planetecine
comments (
13
)
darker
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:13 PM
ils sont moches
potion2swag
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:13 PM
C'est censé donner envie ?
Perso je trouve ça moche et effroyablement générique.
smashfan
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:15 PM
les design de la premiere serie sont mille fois mieux serieux !
predagogue
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:17 PM
ranger vert > all
doflamingod
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:18 PM
Coupez moi les bras et les couilles!! Quel affiche degeulasse!
gregnas
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:21 PM
Horrible, le transformers des power ranger XD
zabuza
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:30 PM
C'est déjà mieux que les collants dans la série
kalas28
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:42 PM
ça claque 100 fois plus que les costumes daubés petit budget télé mais bon....
gregnas
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:47 PM
Moi je préfère 1000 fois ceux de la série mais bon haha (surtout le casque)
doflamingod
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:48 PM
Ceux de la série sont supérieur en tout point.
Quel honte, un budget de 150 millions de dollars pour nous balancez ça. Lol
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:50 PM
octobar
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 11:57 PM
"together we are more"
sans déc ? merci les banalités.
kali
posted
the 02/08/2017 at 12:00 AM
Cette daube en devenir
