Marvel Cinematic Universe
49
name : Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 02/07/2017
description : Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 366
visites since opening : 357476
subscribers : 29
bloggers : 6
[Breaking News] Iron Fist: l'ultime bande-annonce!
17 mars 2017



Ratchet. - Marvel.
    xenos14
    posted the 02/07/2017 at 04:06 PM by ratchet
    comments (9)
    ratchet posted the 02/07/2017 at 04:11 PM
    la scène de fin
    OMGGGGG
    kakazu posted the 02/07/2017 at 04:17 PM
    Je connais pas ce héros je regarderais.
    cirilla posted the 02/07/2017 at 04:18 PM
    Ca envoie du lourd :O
    Vivement
    magickid posted the 02/07/2017 at 04:22 PM
    cet acteur n'est pas tres credible dans ce role je trouve, j'accroche pas
    maxleresistant posted the 02/07/2017 at 04:24 PM
    beurk. De pire en pire les séries marvel netflix
    koji posted the 02/07/2017 at 04:33 PM
    lourd assurement meilleur que luke cage !
    linkstar posted the 02/07/2017 at 04:34 PM
    J'espère que ça sera plus prenant que Luke Cage parce que c'était trop tourné en mode conflit entre blacks dans le ghetto. Tellement chiant.
    En espérant cette fois une petite apparition de Jessica Jones ou Daredevil.
    bliss02 posted the 02/07/2017 at 04:37 PM
    Mouais
    raioh posted the 02/07/2017 at 04:41 PM
    J'espère qu'elle sera du niveau de DD
