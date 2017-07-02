home page
Marvel Cinematic Universe
group information
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
[Breaking News] Iron Fist: l'ultime bande-annonce!
17 mars 2017
Ratchet.
-
Marvel.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
xenos14
posted the 02/07/2017 at 04:06 PM by
ratchet
comments (
9
)
ratchet
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 04:11 PM
la scène de fin
OMGGGGG
kakazu
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 04:17 PM
Je connais pas ce héros je regarderais.
cirilla
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 04:18 PM
Ca envoie du lourd :O
Vivement
magickid
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 04:22 PM
cet acteur n'est pas tres credible dans ce role je trouve, j'accroche pas
maxleresistant
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 04:24 PM
beurk. De pire en pire les séries marvel netflix
koji
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 04:33 PM
lourd assurement meilleur que luke cage !
linkstar
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 04:34 PM
J'espère que ça sera plus prenant que Luke Cage parce que c'était trop tourné en mode conflit entre blacks dans le ghetto. Tellement chiant.
En espérant cette fois une petite apparition de Jessica Jones ou Daredevil.
bliss02
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 04:37 PM
Mouais
raioh
posted
the 02/07/2017 at 04:41 PM
J'espère qu'elle sera du niveau de DD
