name : passionjapan
title : passionjapan la passion du japon avant tout !!
screen name : passionjapan
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/passionjapan
official website : http://passionjapan.free.fr
creator : alchemist
creation date : 04/24/2009
last update : 02/05/2017
description : passionjapan est un site d'actu sur le mangas , la japanimation , le jrock, la jpop, cinema, jeux video japonais. Bref le leit-motiv: passionjapan la passion du japon avant tout!!
tags : manga anime jeuxvideo streaming simulcast
articles : 2063
visites since opening : 2195521
subscribers : 34
bloggers : 4
DRAGON BALL SUPER : OPENING 2
animes
    posted the 02/05/2017 at 12:39 AM by alchemist
    comments (5)
    shin82 posted the 02/05/2017 at 12:43 AM
    il est ouf ! et l ending est différente et plus réussie qu avant ! Vivement qu on entre dans le vif du sujet !
    alchemist posted the 02/05/2017 at 12:44 AM
    shin82 J'adore également !
    koji posted the 02/05/2017 at 12:46 AM
    L'hype est reel !! pourquoi il peuvent pas avoir une bonne animation comme sa durant les ep.
    shin82 posted the 02/05/2017 at 12:48 AM
    on y voit plein de persos ! La team d extraterrestres en combi rouge et noire avec le sosie de Beerus a l air balèze
    kabuki posted the 02/05/2017 at 12:50 AM
    La musique rien de fou, mais l'animation de l'OP en elle même est géniale
