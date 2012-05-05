home page
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
stonesjack
,
aiolia081
,
shanks
,
darkfoxx
,
tvirus
,
krjc
,
waax
,
battossai
,
guiguif
,
beni
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
lordguyver
,
milo42
,
corvo
,
hado78
,
strifedcloud
,
redmi31
,
escobar
Une affiche pour les Power Rangers
Go Go !
Planète Ciné
-
https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/photos/a.440064029344414.119616.440040646013419/1584638391553633/?type=3&theater
posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:10 PM by planetecine
planetecine
comments (14)
14
)
noctisluciscaelu
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 06:17 PM
On dirait le DLC de FFXV x)
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 06:19 PM
Je suis certain que je gris c'est Noctis
vyse
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 06:23 PM
consternant...rien que la BA est a gerbé..
kidicarus
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 06:24 PM
Par rapport aux ba, je n'aime pas cette affiche qui fait très pr à l'ancienne.
momotaros
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 06:26 PM
noctisluciscaelu
Sérieux aucun respect
linkstar
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 06:27 PM
Dommage, j'avais bien aimé les bandes annonces mais alors là ça fait carrément kitsch quoi.
zephon
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 06:31 PM
degeulasse
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 06:32 PM
Si vous aviez vu les affiches power rangers le film étant gosse cette affiche passerait très bien pour vous
j'ai rien contre perso hormis que le ranger noir a pas son zord apparent.
fullbuster
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 06:36 PM
linkstar
Power Rangers par définition l'est donc c'est bien non ?
shin82
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 06:40 PM
hijikatamayora13
c est le mamooth au fond nan ?
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 06:55 PM
shin82
Peut-être
je pourrait pas dire
rickles
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 07:03 PM
Cette série mythique où le Mexicain est rouge, la Jaune est jaune, le Noir est noir, et la meuf est rose et il reste un mec alors on le met en bleu lol.
haloman
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 07:28 PM
GO GO Power Rangers....
Il a l'air mortel
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 02/02/2017 at 07:35 PM
Je vais aller le voir je crois, plus j'en vois plus il me donne envie
Il a l'air mortel