name : Planète ciné
title :
screen name : planetecine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website : http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator : planetecine
creation date : 05/05/2012
last update : 02/02/2017
description : Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags : cinema vidéos news stars dossiers bande-annonce buzz critiques
articles : 139
visites since opening : 127846
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Une affiche pour les Power Rangers
Go Go !

Planète Ciné - https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/photos/a.440064029344414.119616.440040646013419/1584638391553633/?type=3&theater
    playstation2008, hado78, lordguyver, leblogdeshacka, hijikatamayora13
    posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:10 PM by planetecine
    comments (14)
    noctisluciscaelu posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:17 PM
    On dirait le DLC de FFXV x)
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:19 PM
    Je suis certain que je gris c'est Noctis
    vyse posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:23 PM
    consternant...rien que la BA est a gerbé..
    kidicarus posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:24 PM
    Par rapport aux ba, je n'aime pas cette affiche qui fait très pr à l'ancienne.
    momotaros posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:26 PM
    noctisluciscaelu Sérieux aucun respect
    linkstar posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:27 PM
    Dommage, j'avais bien aimé les bandes annonces mais alors là ça fait carrément kitsch quoi.
    zephon posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:31 PM
    degeulasse
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:32 PM
    Si vous aviez vu les affiches power rangers le film étant gosse cette affiche passerait très bien pour vous

    j'ai rien contre perso hormis que le ranger noir a pas son zord apparent.
    fullbuster posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:36 PM
    linkstar Power Rangers par définition l'est donc c'est bien non ?
    shin82 posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:40 PM
    hijikatamayora13 c est le mamooth au fond nan ?
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/02/2017 at 06:55 PM
    shin82 Peut-être je pourrait pas dire
    rickles posted the 02/02/2017 at 07:03 PM
    Cette série mythique où le Mexicain est rouge, la Jaune est jaune, le Noir est noir, et la meuf est rose et il reste un mec alors on le met en bleu lol.
    haloman posted the 02/02/2017 at 07:28 PM
    GO GO Power Rangers....
    Il a l'air mortel
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/02/2017 at 07:35 PM
    Je vais aller le voir je crois, plus j'en vois plus il me donne envie
