name : Planète ciné
title :
screen name : planetecine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website : http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator : planetecine
creation date : 05/05/2012
last update : 02/01/2017
description : Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags : cinema vidéos news stars dossiers bande-annonce buzz critiques
articles : 138
visites since opening : 126457
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Scarlett Johansson - Ghost In The Shell
Une affiche de l'adaptation live qui sortira le 29 mars.

Planète Ciné - https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/photos/a.440064029344414.119616.440040646013419/1583757774975028/?type=3&theater
    kurosama, nicolasgourry, nekonoctis
    posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:03 PM by planetecine
    comments (9)
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:04 PM
    J'irais le voir, c'est sur.
    midnight0079 posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:05 PM
    Une honte ce film, une insulte à GITS.
    hirogami posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:06 PM
    ca me fait peur que le coté scarlette toute souriante plombe le major qui est plutot froide et ne souris jamais
    eldrick posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:08 PM
    Cela risque d'être une bonne grosse bouse bien fraiche mais qui va être rentable comme les films RE.
    kurosama posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:08 PM
    Bah attendez de voir...sait-on jamais.?
    doflamingod posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:12 PM
    L'affiche est degeulasse. Le style graphique, la composition de l'image.
    midnight0079 posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:32 PM
    doflamingod on dirait l'affiche de Sleeping Dogs, c'est le meme style graphique.
    draculax posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:48 PM
    je kiff cette actrice mais franchement pas pour ce film, c'est dommage, on verra une fois le film sorti
    poliof posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:54 PM
    Ça pue le cadavre en décomposition ce projet.
