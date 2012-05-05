home page
name :
Planète ciné
title :
screen name :
planetecine
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website :
http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator :
planetecine
creation date :
05/05/2012
last update :
02/01/2017
description :
Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags :
cinema
vidéos
news
stars
dossiers
bande-annonce
buzz
critiques
articles :
138
visites since opening :
126457
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
planetecine
(creator)
Scarlett Johansson - Ghost In The Shell
Une affiche de l'adaptation live qui sortira le 29 mars.
Planète Ciné
-
https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/photos/a.440064029344414.119616.440040646013419/1583757774975028/?type=3&theater
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
kurosama
,
nicolasgourry
,
nekonoctis
posted the 02/01/2017 at 10:03 PM by
planetecine
comments (
9
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:04 PM
J'irais le voir, c'est sur.
midnight0079
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:05 PM
Une honte ce film, une insulte à GITS.
hirogami
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:06 PM
ca me fait peur que le coté scarlette toute souriante plombe le major qui est plutot froide et ne souris jamais
eldrick
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:08 PM
Cela risque d'être une bonne grosse bouse bien fraiche mais qui va être rentable comme les films RE.
kurosama
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:08 PM
Bah attendez de voir...sait-on jamais.?
doflamingod
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:12 PM
L'affiche est degeulasse. Le style graphique, la composition de l'image.
midnight0079
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:32 PM
doflamingod
on dirait l'affiche de Sleeping Dogs, c'est le meme style graphique.
draculax
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:48 PM
je kiff cette actrice mais franchement pas pour ce film, c'est dommage, on verra une fois le film sorti
poliof
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 10:54 PM
Ça pue le cadavre en décomposition ce projet.
