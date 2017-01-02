Remake : nom masculin (américain remake, de l'anglais to remake, refaire) / Une réelle mis à jour (Meilleur résolution / Meilleur frame rate / Meilleur texture / Modélisation refaite / Animation paufiné / Effets spéciaux inédit ect)
Remake
Remake : Prince of Persia (1989) / Prince of Persia (2007)



1989 (PC) / 2007 (XLA)
Développeur : Brøderbund Software / Développeur : Gameloft







Info : La version "2007" est porté sur le PlayStation Store en octobre 2008.
    posted the 02/01/2017 at 04:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    spazer posted the 02/01/2017 at 04:49 PM
    Rien ne surpassera la version Snes !!!!
    revans posted the 02/01/2017 at 04:55 PM
    spazer y'avait eu une sacré evo n'empeche entre la version nes et snes, meme la version megadrive était bien mieux que la version nes
    momotaros posted the 02/01/2017 at 05:01 PM
    spazer Les musiques de la version Snes

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGn39d8R55o .

    Pourquoi dans le remake il n'y a pas de musiques ?
    spazer posted the 02/01/2017 at 05:11 PM
    momotaros Le top ! Il est juste dans mon top 5 Snes ! Jeu inoubliable.
    Je kiffe me le faire d'une traite, car une fois lancé, on ne peut plus s'arrêter ^^
