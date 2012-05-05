home page
name :
Planète ciné
title :
screen name :
planetecine
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website :
http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator :
planetecine
creation date :
05/05/2012
last update :
01/30/2017
description :
Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags :
cinema
vidéos
news
stars
dossiers
bande-annonce
buzz
critiques
Ocean's 8 : première photo
Première photo pour Ocean's 8. De gauche à droite : Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway et Sarah Paulson.
Planète Ciné
-
https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/photos/a.440064029344414.119616.440040646013419/1581044608579678/?type=3&theater
posted the 01/30/2017 at 01:24 PM by
planetecine
comments (
2
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 01:33 PM
hmmmm
kidicarus
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 01:39 PM
Beaucoup de bonnes actrices.
Oui, j'ai dit bonne
