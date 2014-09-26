profile
Kingdom Hearts Memória
31
Likes
Likers
name : Kingdom Hearts Memória
title : Rejoignez le groupe des Fans de Kingdom Hearts !
screen name : khmemoria
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/khmemoria
official website : http://
creator : styxgaming
creation date : 09/26/2014
last update : 01/29/2017
description : News, articles, débats, théories, fan-arts, fan-fics, GMV (game music vidéo) et j'en passe ! Venez nombreux pour partager cette passion.
tags : kingdom hearts
articles : 90
visites since opening : 85114
subscribers : 17
bloggers : 3
channel
all
| NO 2.8 SPOILER | LOST IN THE DEEP END - KINGDOM HEARTS

••► Twitter : https://twitter.com/khmemoria / https://twitter.com/khisland
••► Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/khmemoria
••► PSN : NeoX57
••► Musique : Ruelle - Deep End

Lyrics :

Where can I go?
When the shadows are calling?
Shadows are calling me
What can I do?
When it's pulling me under?
Pulling me underneath

It's getting close
I lose control
It's taking over

I'm sleeping into the deep end
I'm in over my head
I can't catch my breath
I'm sleeping into the deep end
Feel the current within
I can't help, I give in

Like light in my veins
Darkness is sinking
Darkness is sinking me

Commanding my soul
I am under the surface
Where the blackness burns beneath

It's getting close
I lose control
It's taking over
It's getting close
I lose control
It's taking over

I'm sleeping into the deep end
I'm in over my head
I can't catch my breath
I'm sleeping into the deep end
Feel the current within
I can't help, I give in
I'm lost in the deep end
I'm lost in the deep end
I'm lost in the deep end
I'm lost in the deep end
