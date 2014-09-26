••► Twitter : https://twitter.com/khmemoria / https://twitter.com/khisland
••► Musique :Ruelle - Deep End
Lyrics :
Where can I go?
When the shadows are calling?
Shadows are calling me
What can I do?
When it's pulling me under?
Pulling me underneath
It's getting close
I lose control
It's taking over
I'm sleeping into the deep end
I'm in over my head
I can't catch my breath
I'm sleeping into the deep end
Feel the current within
I can't help, I give in
Like light in my veins
Darkness is sinking
Darkness is sinking me
Commanding my soul
I am under the surface
Where the blackness burns beneath
It's getting close
I lose control
It's taking over
It's getting close
I lose control
It's taking over
I'm sleeping into the deep end
I'm in over my head
I can't catch my breath
I'm sleeping into the deep end
Feel the current within
I can't help, I give in
I'm lost in the deep end
I'm lost in the deep end
I'm lost in the deep end
I'm lost in the deep end