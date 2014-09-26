••► Twitter : https://twitter.com/khmemoria / https://twitter.com/khisland

••► Musique : Ruelle - Deep End



Lyrics :



Where can I go?

When the shadows are calling?

Shadows are calling me

What can I do?

When it's pulling me under?

Pulling me underneath



It's getting close

I lose control

It's taking over



I'm sleeping into the deep end

I'm in over my head

I can't catch my breath

I'm sleeping into the deep end

Feel the current within

I can't help, I give in



Like light in my veins

Darkness is sinking

Darkness is sinking me



Commanding my soul

I am under the surface

Where the blackness burns beneath



It's getting close

I lose control

It's taking over

It's getting close

I lose control

It's taking over



I'm sleeping into the deep end

I'm in over my head

I can't catch my breath

I'm sleeping into the deep end

Feel the current within

I can't help, I give in

I'm lost in the deep end

I'm lost in the deep end

I'm lost in the deep end

I'm lost in the deep end