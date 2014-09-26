home page
Rejoignez le groupe des Fans de Kingdom Hearts !
profile
41
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
eldren
,
escobar
,
diablass59
,
leblogdeshacka
,
sora78
,
hyoga57
,
gamergunz
,
geugeuz
,
racsnk
,
squall04
,
birmou
,
kisukesan
,
hado78
,
shindo
,
linuxclan
,
amassous
,
chronos
,
natedrake
,
liquidus00
,
trungz
,
genzzo
,
shanks
,
sonilka
,
kira93
,
cristaleus
,
kevisiano
,
strifedcloud
,
minbox
,
spawnini
,
styxgaming
,
mezmerize
,
aros
,
shiroyashagin
,
spilner
,
waurius59
,
e3payne
,
terikku
,
roxloud
,
princesnake
,
angelcloud
name :
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
compilation
multiplayer :
non
group information
31
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sorow
,
kenshuiin
,
squall04
,
freematt
,
hyoga57
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
eldren
,
diablass59
,
trungz
,
roxas33
,
x1x2
,
racsnk
,
terikku
,
e3payne
,
korou
,
geugeuz
,
link49
,
astralbouille
,
darkulqui
,
strifedcloud
,
cortes
,
smashfan
,
birmou
,
sora78
,
sonilka
,
shanks
,
gamergunz
,
aros
,
shiroyashagin
,
liquidus00
,
shindo
name :
Kingdom Hearts Memória
title :
Rejoignez le groupe des Fans de Kingdom Hearts !
screen name :
khmemoria
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/khmemoria
official website :
http://
creator :
styxgaming
creation date :
09/26/2014
last update :
01/27/2017
description :
News, articles, débats, théories, fan-arts, fan-fics, GMV (game music vidéo) et j'en passe ! Venez nombreux pour partager cette passion.
tags :
kingdom hearts
articles :
88
visites since opening :
84189
subscribers :
17
bloggers :
3
styxgaming
(creator)
shindo
(editor)
noctis
(editor)
channel
all
News
Musiques
Musiques vidéos
théories
Articles
Fan-arts/Fan-fiction
Rumeurs
#07 KH 0.2 Birth By Sleep | LA KEYBLADE DES TENEBRES
LA KEYBLADE DES TENEBRES
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
almightybhunivelze
posted the 01/27/2017 at 07:39 PM by
styxgaming
comments (
0
)
