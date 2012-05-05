group information
Pacific Rim 2
John Boyega, l'acteur qu'on a vu dans Star Wars Episode 7, a partagé une image de Pacific Rim : Uprising, au cinéma en février 2018.

Vous l'attendez ce film ? Vous aviez aimé le premier ?

Planète Ciné - https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/photos/a.440064029344414.119616.440040646013419/1574962782521194/?type=3&theater
    posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:09 PM by planetecine
    comments (9)
    doflamingod posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:13 PM
    J'ai kiffé le premier. J'ai peur pour le second.
    wazaaabi posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:15 PM
    Le premier est sympa sans plus. L'idée étais bonne mais mal exploité je trouve .
    hayatevibritania posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:15 PM
    J'adore le 1er mais bon sans Del Toro, la hype n'est pas présente chez moi mais je l'attend tout de même.
    belzebut posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:18 PM
    le 1 était pas mal selon moi
    maxleresistant posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:30 PM
    Kiffé le premier aussi, je suis pas fan de Del Toro, mais ce film était juste un bon gros délire bien foutu.

    Un genre de transformers mais regardable.

    J'espère par contre que le changement de réal ne portera pas préjudice à cette suite
    bladagun posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:42 PM
    Fan de del toro mais j'ai pas aimé le film ^^
    victornewman posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:44 PM
    Le premier est monstrueux !
    birmou posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:46 PM
    J'ai adoré le premier j'adore cet acteur j'adore ce réalisateur !!!!

    Vivement
    oss137 posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:49 PM
    J'ai adoré le premier belle surprise je m'attendais à un truc de mer** j'attend beaucoup la suite
