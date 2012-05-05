home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
group information
20
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
stonesjack
,
aiolia081
,
shanks
,
darkfoxx
,
tvirus
,
krjc
,
waax
,
battossai
,
guiguif
,
beni
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
lordguyver
,
milo42
,
corvo
,
hado78
,
strifedcloud
,
redmi31
name :
Planète ciné
title :
screen name :
planetecine
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website :
http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator :
planetecine
creation date :
05/05/2012
last update :
01/24/2017
description :
Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags :
cinema
vidéos
news
stars
dossiers
bande-annonce
buzz
critiques
articles :
136
visites since opening :
124158
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
planetecine
(creator)
channel
members (1)
planeteci
more members
Pacific Rim 2
John Boyega, l'acteur qu'on a vu dans Star Wars Episode 7, a partagé une image de Pacific Rim : Uprising, au cinéma en février 2018.
Vous l'attendez ce film ? Vous aviez aimé le premier ?
Planète Ciné
-
https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/photos/a.440064029344414.119616.440040646013419/1574962782521194/?type=3&theater
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
ropstar
,
kakazu
posted the 01/24/2017 at 08:09 PM by
planetecine
comments (
9
)
doflamingod
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:13 PM
J'ai kiffé le premier. J'ai peur pour le second.
wazaaabi
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:15 PM
Le premier est sympa sans plus. L'idée étais bonne mais mal exploité je trouve .
hayatevibritania
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:15 PM
J'adore le 1er mais bon sans Del Toro, la hype n'est pas présente chez moi mais je l'attend tout de même.
belzebut
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:18 PM
le 1 était pas mal selon moi
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:30 PM
Kiffé le premier aussi, je suis pas fan de Del Toro, mais ce film était juste un bon gros délire bien foutu.
Un genre de transformers mais regardable.
J'espère par contre que le changement de réal ne portera pas préjudice à cette suite
bladagun
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:42 PM
Fan de del toro mais j'ai pas aimé le film ^^
victornewman
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:44 PM
Le premier est monstrueux !
birmou
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:46 PM
J'ai adoré le premier
j'adore cet acteur
j'adore ce réalisateur !!!!
Vivement
oss137
posted
the 01/24/2017 at 08:49 PM
J'ai adoré le premier belle surprise je m'attendais à un truc de mer** j'attend beaucoup la suite
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Un genre de transformers mais regardable.
J'espère par contre que le changement de réal ne portera pas préjudice à cette suite
Vivement