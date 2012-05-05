home page
group information
name :
Planète ciné
title :
screen name :
planetecine
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website :
http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator :
planetecine
creation date :
05/05/2012
last update :
01/23/2017
description :
Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags :
cinema
vidéos
news
stars
dossiers
bande-annonce
buzz
critiques
articles :
135
visites since opening :
122755
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
planetecine
(creator)
Ne vous inquiétez pas, l'été arrive.
Allez mesdames messieurs, pour vous réchauffer le cœur en ces temps glaciaux, voici quelques affiches qui vous annoncent l'arrivée de l'été.
Planète Ciné
-
https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/posts/1573602055990600
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:03 PM by
planetecine
comments (
7
)
thomass2
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 08:07 PM
La médiocrité à du succès.
poliof
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 08:12 PM
thomass2
J'allais le dire.
koji
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 08:12 PM
Le film va etre un gros navet mais jtrouve la promo marrante, le meme genre que celui de deadpool.
fearjc
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 08:13 PM
Damn cette paire à Dadario.
contra
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 08:16 PM
Je suis curieux de voir le résultat, ils ont l'air d'assumer le délire, c'est l'essentiel.
kadaj68800
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 08:26 PM
Alexandra Daddario
ritalix
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 08:43 PM
la blonde jlui fais du sale
(en espérant que ma copine ne lise jamais ce message
)
