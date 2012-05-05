group information
Planète ciné
name : Planète ciné
title :
screen name : planetecine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website : http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator : planetecine
creation date : 05/05/2012
last update : 01/23/2017
description : Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags : cinema vidéos news stars dossiers bande-annonce buzz critiques
articles : 135
visites since opening : 122755
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Ne vous inquiétez pas, l'été arrive.
Allez mesdames messieurs, pour vous réchauffer le cœur en ces temps glaciaux, voici quelques affiches qui vous annoncent l'arrivée de l'été.













Planète Ciné
    posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:03 PM by planetecine
    comments (7)
    thomass2 posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:07 PM
    La médiocrité à du succès.
    poliof posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:12 PM
    thomass2 J'allais le dire.
    koji posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:12 PM
    Le film va etre un gros navet mais jtrouve la promo marrante, le meme genre que celui de deadpool.
    fearjc posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:13 PM
    Damn cette paire à Dadario.
    contra posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:16 PM
    Je suis curieux de voir le résultat, ils ont l'air d'assumer le délire, c'est l'essentiel.
    kadaj68800 posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:26 PM
    Alexandra Daddario
    ritalix posted the 01/23/2017 at 08:43 PM
    la blonde jlui fais du sale (en espérant que ma copine ne lise jamais ce message )
