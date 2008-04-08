group information
Music Génération
77
Likes
Likers
name : Music Génération
title : One, two, three... Music !
screen name : musicg
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/musicg
official website : http://
creator : supatony
creation date : 08/04/2008
last update : 01/22/2017
description : Music Génération c'est le groupe portant sur la Musique. Pop, rock, blues, RAP, RNB... Tout est présent ! A vous de faire vos propres selections ! Et comme on dit, LISTEN !
tags :
articles : 984
visites since opening : 833335
subscribers : 75
bloggers : 36
channel
members (75)
more members
all
Osamu Murata - Sadness and Hope
aller savourer donc ce morceau d'un chef d'œuvre du jeux vidéo !



alors heureux ?!
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    furtifdor
    posted the 01/22/2017 at 04:01 PM by arrrghl
    comments (2)
    furtifdor posted the 01/22/2017 at 04:03 PM
    ça me fiat vraiment chier que certains compositeurs de jeux vidéo soit aussi peu reconnu par rapport à leurx confrères du cinema ou du classique!
    arrrghl posted the 01/22/2017 at 04:09 PM
    furtifdor d'un coté difficile de tenir la comparaison face à John Williams , Joe Hisashi, Danny Elfman, ... ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre