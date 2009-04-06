Scénes cultes des animes
Scénes cultes des animes
[Yu-Gi-Oh!] Yami Yugi écrase Insector Haga


Yu-Gi-Oh! en VO c'est
    sora78
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 04:57 PM by shindo
    comments (3)
    i8 posted the 01/19/2017 at 05:01 PM
    haha ce passage est fou
    koji posted the 01/19/2017 at 05:03 PM
    Yugioh pour la vie ! (bon je serai tjr vf pour cette serie)
    terikku posted the 01/19/2017 at 05:17 PM
    Il aurait été bien dans la merde s'il avait pas gagné sur ce tour vu qu'il piochait que des cartes monstres
