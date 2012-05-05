group information
Planète ciné
20
name : Planète ciné
title :
screen name : planetecine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website : http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator : planetecine
creation date : 05/05/2012
last update : 01/15/2017
description : Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags : cinema vidéos news stars dossiers bande-annonce buzz critiques
articles : 133
visites since opening : 121159
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Qui veut une figurine de Daenerys Targaryen ?
Je ne sais pas si vous avez vu les photos de la figurine de Daenerys de Game of Thrones. Plutôt réussie non ?

Planète Ciné - https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/posts/1543568638993942
posted the 01/15/2017 at 07:10 PM by planetecine
comments (5)
arquion posted the 01/15/2017 at 07:14 PM
on peut la mettre à poil pour faire comme la scène du bûcher ??
les détails seront là ??
bloodytears posted the 01/15/2017 at 07:23 PM
un prix?
voxen posted the 01/15/2017 at 07:24 PM
Je la veux bien merci, ça fera chouette dans la cheminée, une figurine incramable ! Envoie
gantzeur posted the 01/15/2017 at 07:25 PM
on peut la mettre à 4 pattes avec Aquaman derrière ?
jf17 posted the 01/15/2017 at 07:27 PM
arquion gantzeur on a tous pensé a la même chose
