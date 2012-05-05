home page
name :
Planète ciné
title :
screen name :
planetecine
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/planetecine
official website :
http://www.planete-cine.com/
creator :
planetecine
creation date :
05/05/2012
last update :
01/15/2017
description :
Le cinéma dans tous ses états !
tags :
cinema
vidéos
news
stars
dossiers
bande-annonce
buzz
critiques
planetecine
(creator)
planeteci
Qui veut une figurine de Daenerys Targaryen ?
Je ne sais pas si vous avez vu les photos de la figurine de Daenerys de Game of Thrones. Plutôt réussie non ?
Planète Ciné
-
https://www.facebook.com/PlaneteCineCom/posts/1543568638993942
posted the 01/15/2017 at 07:10 PM by
planetecine
planetecine
comments (
5
)
5
)
arquion
posted
the 01/15/2017 at 07:14 PM
on peut la mettre à poil pour faire comme la scène du bûcher ??
les détails seront là ??
bloodytears
posted
the 01/15/2017 at 07:23 PM
un prix?
voxen
posted
the 01/15/2017 at 07:24 PM
Je la veux bien merci, ça fera chouette dans la cheminée, une figurine incramable ! Envoie
gantzeur
posted
the 01/15/2017 at 07:25 PM
on peut la mettre à 4 pattes avec Aquaman derrière ?
jf17
posted
the 01/15/2017 at 07:27 PM
arquion
gantzeur
on a tous pensé a la même chose
les détails seront là ??