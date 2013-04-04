home page
ekaF
ekaF
Nintendo Switch : leak des logos de certains jeux
posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:13 PM by monsieurpatcher
monsieurpatcher
comments (22)
22
)
koji
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:15 PM
Que de nouvelle licence dit donc.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:15 PM
Celui de Mario Kart décrédibilise l'article je trouve.
shinz0
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:15 PM
Chaque jour son leak ou son fake sur la Switch
coco98bis
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:15 PM
Lol.
coco98bis
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:17 PM
J'adore ce tweet retweeté par Laura Kate Dale :
https://twitter.com/joeparlock/status/818080899032027136
koopa
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:17 PM
Ce fake dégueulasse
thor
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:19 PM
nicolasgourry
T'as pas saisi le concept de ce groupe, je crois
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:20 PM
thor
ah car il y a un concept pour ce groupe !
minbox
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:24 PM
koji
shincloud
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:25 PM
nicolasgourry
monsieur
patcher
koopa
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:25 PM
nicolasgourry
ekaf = fake à l'envers
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:25 PM
Kirby pris en diagonale comme
Shanks
les aime
shindo
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:26 PM
nicolasgourry
shincloud
le nom du groupe c'est
ekaF-news
ekaF c'est
Fake
à l'envers
coco98bis
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:26 PM
thor
Je n'avais même pas vu que c'était un groupe qui avait pondu cet article.
octobar
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:36 PM
pourquoi vous partagez ce fake grotesque ?
u mad ?
mickele
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:36 PM
c'est quand même mieux avec une source ?
shincloud
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:39 PM
shindo
Oui je connais, mais Patcher aussi c'est le gars qui dis de la merde en vrai aussi XD
sonilka
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:41 PM
Paye tes vieux fakes
mooplol
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:57 PM
Mdr pourquoi ce faire chier à prendre en tordu alors qu'il a pris un écran de pc en photo ça se fait à cause des nervures si c'etait dans une salle de projection sur un ecran blanc ça n'y serait pas
Le gars a direct pris ses paints mdr
dinourex
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 04:58 PM
bullshit.
flom
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 05:02 PM
Efak-news
kisukesan
posted
the 01/08/2017 at 05:32 PM
nicolasgourry
alors toi ! J'espère que tu as économisé que je te mette des roustes à MK8 !
Le gars a direct pris ses paints mdr