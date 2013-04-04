group information
Nintendo Switch : leak des logos de certains jeux








    thor, link49, kisukesan, spawnini, leblogdeshacka, floflo, captaintoad974, naruto780, samlokal
    posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:13 PM by monsieurpatcher
    comments (22)
    koji posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:15 PM
    Que de nouvelle licence dit donc.
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:15 PM
    Celui de Mario Kart décrédibilise l'article je trouve.
    shinz0 posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:15 PM
    Chaque jour son leak ou son fake sur la Switch
    coco98bis posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:15 PM
    Lol.
    coco98bis posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:17 PM
    J'adore ce tweet retweeté par Laura Kate Dale :
    https://twitter.com/joeparlock/status/818080899032027136

    koopa posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:17 PM
    Ce fake dégueulasse
    thor posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:19 PM
    nicolasgourry T'as pas saisi le concept de ce groupe, je crois
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:20 PM
    thor ah car il y a un concept pour ce groupe !
    minbox posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:24 PM
    koji
    shincloud posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:25 PM
    nicolasgourry monsieurpatcher
    koopa posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:25 PM
    nicolasgourry ekaf = fake à l'envers
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:25 PM
    Kirby pris en diagonale comme Shanks les aime
    shindo posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:26 PM
    nicolasgourry shincloud le nom du groupe c'est ekaF-news ekaF c'est Fake à l'envers
    coco98bis posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:26 PM
    thor Je n'avais même pas vu que c'était un groupe qui avait pondu cet article.
    octobar posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:36 PM
    pourquoi vous partagez ce fake grotesque ? u mad ?
    mickele posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:36 PM
    c'est quand même mieux avec une source ?
    shincloud posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:39 PM
    shindo Oui je connais, mais Patcher aussi c'est le gars qui dis de la merde en vrai aussi XD
    sonilka posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:41 PM
    Paye tes vieux fakes
    mooplol posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:57 PM
    Mdr pourquoi ce faire chier à prendre en tordu alors qu'il a pris un écran de pc en photo ça se fait à cause des nervures si c'etait dans une salle de projection sur un ecran blanc ça n'y serait pas


    Le gars a direct pris ses paints mdr
    dinourex posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:58 PM
    bullshit.
    flom posted the 01/08/2017 at 05:02 PM
    Efak-news
    kisukesan posted the 01/08/2017 at 05:32 PM
    nicolasgourry alors toi ! J'espère que tu as économisé que je te mette des roustes à MK8 !
