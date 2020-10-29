J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Ghosts version longue (40 min) dispo sur la chaine YT Michael Jackson


Bon visionnage à vous!
Il n'y aura jamais de nouveau Michael Jackson
    posted the 10/29/2020 at 08:56 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    yobloom posted the 10/29/2020 at 09:09 PM
    Ben oui.. parce que tout le monde est unique
    amassous posted the 10/29/2020 at 09:09 PM
    yobloom Pas faux.
    minbox posted the 10/29/2020 at 09:13 PM
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/29/2020 at 09:14 PM
    amassous posted the 10/29/2020 at 09:15 PM
    leblogdeshacka minbox
