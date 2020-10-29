profile
gat
128
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2369
visites since opening : 3200015
gat > blog
"Parle le jaune qu'on comprend !"

Un bon début de confinement mes petits.
Force et honneur comme dirait l'autre.


    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    neelek, spartan1985
    posted the 10/29/2020 at 06:19 PM by gat
    comments (5)
    zekura posted the 10/29/2020 at 06:28 PM
    Il faut le voir en quebecois, le mec parle en verlan XD ou en VO il parle en français !
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTC628TKyag&ab_channel=RushHour3vids
    gat posted the 10/29/2020 at 06:35 PM
    zekura Je peux pas me passer du doublage FR de Chris Tucker.
    yobloom posted the 10/29/2020 at 06:39 PM
    Mais.. c'est RACISTE!
    yukilin posted the 10/29/2020 at 06:51 PM
    Chris Tucker
    Le confinement pour moi ça sera au travail de toute façon. ça ne va pas beaucoup me changer.
    jf17 posted the 10/29/2020 at 07:03 PM
    zekura on dirait Attila dans Kaamelott qui parle
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre