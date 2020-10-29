To set up your PS VR with your PS5 console, you’ll need your PlayStation®Camera* for PS4™ and a PlayStation®Camera adaptor.



Click here to find out more about the PlayStation®Camera adaptor.





Même si on le sait depuis un moment que le PS VR est compatible avec la ps5, on apprend aujourd'hui que un site crée par Sony permet de faire une demande pour obtenir GRATUITEMENT un adaptateur pour la ps camera, nécessaire au bon fonctionnement de votre casque: