profile
kratoszeus
12
Likes
Likers
kratoszeus
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 139
visites since opening : 318324
kratoszeus > blog
Un adapteur(gratuit sur demande) sera nécéssaire pour votre PSVR sur ps5
Même si on le sait depuis un moment que le PS VR est compatible avec la ps5, on apprend aujourd'hui que un site crée par Sony permet de faire une demande pour obtenir GRATUITEMENT un adaptateur pour la ps camera, nécessaire au bon fonctionnement de votre casque:

To set up your PS VR with your PS5 console, you’ll need your PlayStation®Camera* for PS4™ and a PlayStation®Camera adaptor.

Click here to find out more about the PlayStation®Camera adaptor.

https://camera-adaptor.support.playstation.com/en
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/28/2020 at 11:55 PM by kratoszeus
    comments (2)
    spartan1985 posted the 10/29/2020 at 12:02 AM
    Cool que ce soit gratos, le lien Fr pour ceux qui veulent le demander.
    https://camera-adaptor.support.playstation.com/fr-fr
    ouroboros4 posted the 10/29/2020 at 12:04 AM
    C'est vraiment sympa pour le coup.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre