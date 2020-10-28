profile
shincloud
206
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3238
visites since opening : 4623466
shincloud > blog
Unboxing de la Xbox Series XXL
J'adore

    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gat, ropstar, jamrock, spartan1985, suzukube
    posted the 10/28/2020 at 05:37 PM by shincloud
    comments (13)
    shockadelica posted the 10/28/2020 at 05:42 PM
    Il est d ailleurs a gagné sur le compte xbox twitter
    gat posted the 10/28/2020 at 05:45 PM
    Ca de la bonne com'. Même l'arrière du frigo reprend celui de la console.
    jaysennnin posted the 10/28/2020 at 05:45 PM
    ils sont redevenus dingues comme à l'époque de la 360 et ça c'est tout bon
    potion2swag posted the 10/28/2020 at 05:46 PM
    Impeccable leur com'.
    octobar posted the 10/28/2020 at 05:54 PM
    Ils savent plus quoi faire pour faire parler d'eux ou quoi ?
    5120x2880 posted the 10/28/2020 at 06:00 PM
    Bof, au moins sur un Samsung Smart on peut jouer https://youtu.be/7R0Rtua7y5w
    mafacenligne posted the 10/28/2020 at 06:00 PM
    krash posted the 10/28/2020 at 06:02 PM
    octobar C'est leur point faible en plus des jeux, la communication
    niflheim posted the 10/28/2020 at 06:06 PM
    Il fallait oser le faire. Craig y aura droit aussi, c'est limite si il est pas plus populaire que le Master Chief maintenant, en relayant celui-ci au second plan. C'est lui le vrai héros !
    jamrock posted the 10/28/2020 at 06:15 PM
    krash Le proverbe dit "la caravane passe, les chiens aboient", et vu comment ça suinte chez certains à chaque article c'est réussi.
    altendorf posted the 10/28/2020 at 06:24 PM
    Ils forcent beaucoup trop sur le même, c’est bien l’auto-derision mais faut pas non plus sûr abuser le délire xD
    ravyxxs posted the 10/28/2020 at 06:46 PM
    C'est de la bonne pub ça
    suzukube posted the 10/28/2020 at 06:47 PM
    100% j'achète une series X en plus de ma series S !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre