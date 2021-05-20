« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Rune Factory 5
name : Rune Factory 5
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Marvelous
developer : Marvelous Interactive
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Rune Factory 5 / New Trailer + Date (Jap)


C'est une exclusivité Switch
Date de sortie : 20 Mai 2021 (Japon)
Il est prévu en Occident en 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fczzcdKZknQ&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 10/28/2020 at 05:16 PM by nicolasgourry
