« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Grasshopper Manufacture
11
name : Grasshopper Manufacture
description : Studio japonais composé de 30 personnes à l'origine de Killer 7 pour le compte de Capcom.
official website : http://www.grasshopper.co.jp/
[Switch] No More Heroes 1 et 2 / Trailer




Disponible
17,99€ au lieu de 19,99€ chacun.
    archesstat, ducknsexe, esets
    posted the 10/28/2020 at 02:38 PM by nicolasgourry
    ducknsexe posted the 10/28/2020 at 03:05 PM
    Cool 2 excellent jeu.
    kidicarus posted the 10/28/2020 at 03:15 PM
    Les gens les voulaient, maintenant qu'ils sont là, ils vont râler et cracher sur Nintendo.
    3,2,1, partez.

    Cool, pour ceux qu'ils nont jamais touchés à ses jeux qui sortes du moules classique, on animera ou pas.
    Moi, j'adore car c'est fou et c'est du n'importe quoi.
