profile
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
goldmen33
articles :
946
visites since opening :
1532000
goldmen33
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
PS5 : nouvelle pub!
tags :
azote metal liquide ananas
1
Like
Who likes this ?
foxty
posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:16 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
16
)
foxty
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:24 PM
J’adore !!!!
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:25 PM
Mouais, il y a moyen de faire vachement mieux quand même.
PS: Le japonais qui se déforme avec la dualsense, c'est quoi le délire?
edgar
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:29 PM
C’est tout noir chez moi, c’est normal ?
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:29 PM
Le japonais a choper des Toc en jouant avec la dualsense
churos45
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:33 PM
Je ne sais pas à qui sont adressées ces pubs. J'ai toujours trouvé ça nul
potion2swag
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:36 PM
Jpréfère celle de Xbox !
teeda
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:37 PM
La version jap est mieux.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYpV77qMM2M
foxstep
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:39 PM
Les pubs Jvx moderne puent toute, la seule stylé la plus récente était celle de mk11 avec Chris.
Après on s'en branle c'est pas essentiel.
bladagun
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:39 PM
Nul
octobar
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:40 PM
bien classe, après que ce soit Xbox ou Sony la grandiloquence et le sensationnalisme ça devient vraiment de la caricature x)
fdestroyer
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:44 PM
Du coup faire de la pub avec 0 console disponible Day One... voilà voilà
alucard13
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:45 PM
où est travis ?
kabuki
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:45 PM
On.dirait Microsoft avec sa pub de parfum...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:48 PM
Cette pub nous montre que les joueurs Sony sont des explorateurs, à l'affût de nouvelles contrées inexplorées alors que les joueurs Microsoft sont figés encore dans le passé en jouant énormément à des jeux rétro
Le "Gamepassé" n'a pas d'avenir
Microsoft veut que l'on "Jump In" mais Jump In dans une piscine vide jusqu'en 2022, c'est dangereux
gemini
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:50 PM
Les mecs qui découvrent les pubs PS de Sony... ça a tjs été décalé (PS1, PS2...) la je trouve que c'est même moins barré.
kurosama
posted
the 10/28/2020 at 12:55 PM
Ptain ce gif
