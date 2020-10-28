profile
PS5 : nouvelle pub!


    posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:16 PM by goldmen33
    comments (16)
    foxty posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:24 PM
    J’adore !!!!
    xenofamicom posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:25 PM
    Mouais, il y a moyen de faire vachement mieux quand même.

    PS: Le japonais qui se déforme avec la dualsense, c'est quoi le délire?
    edgar posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:29 PM
    C’est tout noir chez moi, c’est normal ?
    ducknsexe posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:29 PM
    Le japonais a choper des Toc en jouant avec la dualsense
    churos45 posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:33 PM
    Je ne sais pas à qui sont adressées ces pubs. J'ai toujours trouvé ça nul
    potion2swag posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:36 PM
    Jpréfère celle de Xbox !
    teeda posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:37 PM
    La version jap est mieux.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYpV77qMM2M
    foxstep posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:39 PM
    Les pubs Jvx moderne puent toute, la seule stylé la plus récente était celle de mk11 avec Chris.

    Après on s'en branle c'est pas essentiel.
    bladagun posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:39 PM
    Nul
    octobar posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:40 PM
    bien classe, après que ce soit Xbox ou Sony la grandiloquence et le sensationnalisme ça devient vraiment de la caricature x)
    fdestroyer posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:44 PM
    Du coup faire de la pub avec 0 console disponible Day One... voilà voilà
    alucard13 posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:45 PM
    où est travis ?
    kabuki posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:45 PM
    On.dirait Microsoft avec sa pub de parfum...
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:48 PM
    Cette pub nous montre que les joueurs Sony sont des explorateurs, à l'affût de nouvelles contrées inexplorées alors que les joueurs Microsoft sont figés encore dans le passé en jouant énormément à des jeux rétro

    Le "Gamepassé" n'a pas d'avenir

    Microsoft veut que l'on "Jump In" mais Jump In dans une piscine vide jusqu'en 2022, c'est dangereux
    gemini posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:50 PM
    Les mecs qui découvrent les pubs PS de Sony... ça a tjs été décalé (PS1, PS2...) la je trouve que c'est même moins barré.
    kurosama posted the 10/28/2020 at 12:55 PM
    Ptain ce gif
